OSSC CRE Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

OSSC CRE Answer Key 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued the tentative answer key for the Combined Recruitment Examination of Different Posts with Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2024 (Advt No. 4579/OSSC). Aspirants can obtain the answer key from the OSSC's official website, ossc.gov.in.

Candidates may make suggestions, if any, by September 20, 2025. The exam was held from September 8 to 12, 2025.

OSSC CRE Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CRE PET answer key 2024 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the OSSC CRE PET answer key 2024 will appear

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for future reference.

OSSC CRE 2025: Vacancy details

The Commission aims to fill 31 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Sub Inspector of Traffic (Group B): 21

2. Sub Inspector of Excise (Group C): 10

OSSC CRE 2025: Selection process

Candidates will be chosen based on the results of the written examination, physical measurement, efficiency test, and certificate verification.

What is the OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination?

The OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) is a common test conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission to recruit candidates for multiple Group B and Group C posts under various state government departments. Instead of applying separately for each post, applicants appear for a single exam, and their performance determines job allotment.

The CRE generally includes a preliminary exam, main exam, and certificate verification. It streamlines recruitment, saves time, and ensures transparency while offering candidates a unified opportunity to secure government jobs in Odisha.