 UPPBPB UP Police 2025: Exam Dates For Computer Operator, SI & Assistant SI Posts Out; Read Official Notice Here
The UP Police Exam 2025 dates for Computer Operator, SI, and Assistant SI positions has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB). The admit card will be made accessible three days before the exam day.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

UPPBPB UP Police Exam Dates 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has announced the UP Police Exam 2025 dates for Computer Operator, SI, and Assistant SI positions. Applicants can view the official notification on the UPPBPB's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPBPB UP Police Exam Dates 2025

According to the official announcement, the exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will be held in a single shift on November 1 and 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1. Computer Operator Grade-A in Uttar Pradesh Police: November 1, 2025

2. Sub Inspector of Police (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Accounts): November 2, 2025

article-image

UP Police Exam Dates 2025:  How to download the notice?

To obtain the exam date notice, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP Police Exam 2025 date notice.

Step 3: After this, the notice will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Read the notice carefully.

Step 5: Download the official notice and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read the official notice here

Note: Seven days before the exam, the Board will announce the name of the exam centre's district. The admit card will be made accessible to applicants three days before the exam day.

UP Police 2025: Computer Operator Exam Pattern

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025 is structured to assess candidates’ subject knowledge, reasoning skills, and computer proficiency. The written examination will consist of multiple sections, including General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Science.

A total of 160 questions will be asked under the General Knowledge section, with each question carrying 1.25 marks. The remaining sections—Mental Ability, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Science—will together evaluate the candidates’ logical thinking, analytical skills, and technical understanding required for the role. This pattern ensures a balanced assessment of both aptitude and subject expertise.

