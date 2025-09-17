IIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

IIM CAT 2025 Registration | iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2025: The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) is underway by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). Those eligible can sign up for the exam on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Recently, the IIM has extended the registration date until September 20, 2025. Previously, the last date to register was September 13, 2025.

IIM CAT 2025: How to register?

To fill out the IIM CAT 2025 application form, aspirants should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “New Candidate Registration” option.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as name, date of birth, email ID, country, and mobile number to create an OTP.

Step 4: Now, aspirants should verify their credentials and enter the necessary information, such as academic and personal details, and then submit.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents (if applicable) and make the payment.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

IIM CAT 2025: Important dates

The exam is set for November 30, 2025, in three sessions across 170 test cities. Candidates can select up to five desired exam centres when filling out the form. The admit card is expected to be distributed on November 5, 2025. The results are likely to be released during the first week of January 2026.

IIM CAT 2025: Application fees

SC/ST/PwD candidates must pay a fee of Rs 1300, while all other candidates must pay Rs 2600.

IIM CAT 2025: Exam pattern

A 120-minute computer-based test with 68 questions, categorised into three parts: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude.

IIM CAT 2025: Marking scheme

Aspirants will get 40 minutes per part, with a +3 score for correct answers and a -1 reduction for incorrect Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Type-in-the-Answer (TITA) questions have no negative marking for erroneous responses.

What is CAT?

CAT is required for admission to several Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes at IIMs. Non-IIM member institutions can use CAT 2025 scores.