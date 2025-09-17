 IIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

IIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) is underway by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). The exam is set for November 30, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
IIM CAT 2025 Registration | iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2025: The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) is underway by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). Those eligible can sign up for the exam on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Recently, the IIM has extended the registration date until September 20, 2025. Previously, the last date to register was September 13, 2025.

IIM CAT 2025: How to register?

To fill out the IIM CAT 2025 application form, aspirants should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in

FPJ Shorts
IIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
IIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
From Leaky Huts To Pucca Homes: Chhattisgarh Rural Women Thank PM Modi On His 75th Birthday For Transforming Their Lives
From Leaky Huts To Pucca Homes: Chhattisgarh Rural Women Thank PM Modi On His 75th Birthday For Transforming Their Lives
'He Would Bang His Head On The Wall': Prahlad Kakkar On Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breakup
'He Would Bang His Head On The Wall': Prahlad Kakkar On Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breakup
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: How Jan Aushadhi Kendras Are Changing Lives In West Midnapore, West Bengal
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: How Jan Aushadhi Kendras Are Changing Lives In West Midnapore, West Bengal

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “New Candidate Registration” option.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as name, date of birth, email ID, country, and mobile number to create an OTP.

Step 4: Now, aspirants should verify their credentials and enter the necessary information, such as academic and personal details, and then submit.

Read Also
JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Postponed; Check New Dates Here
article-image

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents (if applicable) and make the payment.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

IIM CAT 2025: Important dates

The exam is set for November 30, 2025, in three sessions across 170 test cities. Candidates can select up to five desired exam centres when filling out the form. The admit card is expected to be distributed on November 5, 2025. The results are likely to be released during the first week of January 2026.

IIM CAT 2025: Application fees

SC/ST/PwD candidates must pay a fee of Rs 1300, while all other candidates must pay Rs 2600.

IIM CAT 2025: Exam pattern

A 120-minute computer-based test with 68 questions, categorised into three parts: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude.

IIM CAT 2025: Marking scheme

Aspirants will get 40 minutes per part, with a +3 score for correct answers and a -1 reduction for incorrect Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Type-in-the-Answer (TITA) questions have no negative marking for erroneous responses.

What is CAT?

CAT is required for admission to several Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes at IIMs. Non-IIM member institutions can use CAT 2025 scores.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

IIM CAT 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

CBSE Ends Additional Subject Option For Private Class 12 Students In 2026 Board Exams, Sparks...

CBSE Ends Additional Subject Option For Private Class 12 Students In 2026 Board Exams, Sparks...

Historian Romila Thapar Slams 'Decimation' Of JNU, Warns Against Politicised History Teaching

Historian Romila Thapar Slams 'Decimation' Of JNU, Warns Against Politicised History Teaching

JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Postponed; Check New Dates Here

JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Postponed; Check New Dates Here

West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In...

West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In...