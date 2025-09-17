JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Postponed; Check New Dates Here

JKSSB JE Exam 2025 | Canva

JKSSB JE Exam Date 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed the examinations for the positions of Junior Engineer (Electrical) under Advt. No. 02 of 2025 and Junior Engineer (Civil) under Advt. No. 3 of 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 292 JE (Electrical) and 508 JE (Civil) positions.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) exam and admit card date

According to the notification, the tests will now be held on October 25, 2025 and admit cards for JE (Electrical) will be distributed on October 20, 2025.

Read the official notice here

Junior Engineer (Civil) exam and hall ticket date

According to the notification, the tests will now be held on November 2, 2025. Hall tickets for JE (Civil) will be available on October 27, 2025.

Click here to read the notice

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: How to download the hall ticket?

To view the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the E-Admit Card download option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the Login link and then enter the credentials, such as username and password.

Step 4: Now, click on the "View and Print E-Admit Card" button.

Step 5: The JKSSB E-Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully.

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The details mentioned on the JKSSB Junior Engineer hall ticket are: candidate's name, registration number, roll number, photograph and signature, exam date and shift timing, reporting time and gate closing time, examination centre name and address, exam instructions, necessary documents, and important warnings.