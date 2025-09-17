 RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here

The online registration window for the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2025 is going to close today, September 17, 2025 by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). This recruitment aims to fill 6500 posts.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 | Canva

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will end the online registration window for the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2025, today, September 17, 2025. Qualified applicants can apply for the positions on the official website of RPSC at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

This recruitment aims to fill 6500 posts.

1. Mathematics: 1385

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers
Pune: Short Film 'Koos' Wins State-Level Award, Highlights Plight Of Sugarcane Women Labourers
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston Airport; VIDEO
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To Mid-October
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: NaMo App Launches Seva Parv 2025 To Celebrate Prime Minister's Spirit Of Service

2. English: 1305

3. Science: 1355

4. Social Science: 401

5. Sanskrit: 940

6. Hindi: 1052

7. Urdu: 48

8. Punjabi: 11

9. Sindhi: 02

10. Gujarati: 01

11. Total: 6500

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The educational qualifications are:

a. Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from a NCTE-recognised institution

b. Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi: Graduate degree with the concerned subject as an optional subject.

c. Graduate degree with at least two subjects: History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, Philosophy.

d. Graduate degree with at least two subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry.

Read Also
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 213 Lecturer, MO & Other Posts Underway; Eligibility...
article-image

Age limit: Aspirants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 40 as of January 1, 2026. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates.

Read the official notification here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for these posts, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025" link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves by filling out the required details to create login credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.

Step 5: Now, upload the required documents, make the payment as per the category, and then submit.

Step 6: Download a copy of the form and take a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link to Sr Teacher corrigendum 2025

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants from the General/Unreserved categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category aspirants must pay Rs 400 when applying.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In...

West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In...

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check...

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check...

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today At aaccc.gov.in; Check Details Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today At aaccc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Revised Schedule Announced For Round 2 MBBS, BDS Counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Revised Schedule Announced For Round 2 MBBS, BDS Counselling

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 213 Lecturer, MO & Other Posts Underway; Eligibility...

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 213 Lecturer, MO & Other Posts Underway; Eligibility...