RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will end the online registration window for the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2025, today, September 17, 2025. Qualified applicants can apply for the positions on the official website of RPSC at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

This recruitment aims to fill 6500 posts.

1. Mathematics: 1385

2. English: 1305

3. Science: 1355

4. Social Science: 401

5. Sanskrit: 940

6. Hindi: 1052

7. Urdu: 48

8. Punjabi: 11

9. Sindhi: 02

10. Gujarati: 01

11. Total: 6500

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The educational qualifications are:

a. Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from a NCTE-recognised institution

b. Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi: Graduate degree with the concerned subject as an optional subject.

c. Graduate degree with at least two subjects: History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, Philosophy.

d. Graduate degree with at least two subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry.

Age limit: Aspirants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 40 as of January 1, 2026. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates.

Read the official notification here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for these posts, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025" link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves by filling out the required details to create login credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.

Step 5: Now, upload the required documents, make the payment as per the category, and then submit.

Step 6: Download a copy of the form and take a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link to Sr Teacher corrigendum 2025

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants from the General/Unreserved categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category aspirants must pay Rs 400 when applying.