 UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 213 Lecturer, MO & Other Posts Underway; Eligibility Criteria Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 213 Lecturer, MO & Other Posts Underway; Eligibility Criteria Here

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 213 Lecturer, MO & Other Posts Underway; Eligibility Criteria Here

The online applications process for the positions of Medical Officer, Lecturer (Urdu), and others is underway by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 213 openings.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
UPSC Recruitment 2025 | upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for the positions of Medical Officer, Lecturer (Urdu), and others. Those who qualify can submit their applications at upsconline.nic.in before October 2, 2025.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 213 openings. The post-wise break-up is as follows:

1. Additional Government Advocate: 5

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From Politicians
Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From Politicians
iPhone Users Report Severe Battery Drain After iOS 26 Updates, Apple Calls It 'Normal'
iPhone Users Report Severe Battery Drain After iOS 26 Updates, Apple Calls It 'Normal'
BIG Breaking! Patna High Court Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother
BIG Breaking! Patna High Court Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother
Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office; Watch Video
Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office; Watch Video

2. Additional Legal Adviser: 2

3. Assistant Legal Adviser: 16

4. Assistant Government Advocate: 1

5. Deputy Government Advocate: 2

6. Deputy Legal Adviser: 12

7. Lecturer (Urdu): 15

8. Medical Officer: 125

9. Accounts Officer: 32

10. Assistant Director: 3

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 25 (except for female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability applicants, who are excused from paying a fee).

Read the official notification here

Read Also
HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download
article-image

UPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the ORA registration link and then register.

Step 4: Next, apply for the posts and fill out the form.

Step 5: Now, make the payment and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: A Degree in Law from a recognised university or its equivalent, a Post-Graduation in Urdu along with a B.Ed., and a recognised MBBS degree qualification included in Chapter VI of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. Additionally, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or institution. For certain posts, a Master’s Degree in Social Work, Sociology, Economics, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Applied Anthropology, Statistics, Psychology, Geography, or Mathematics (with Statistics) from a recognised university or institution is required.

2. Age limit: The upper age limit varies by category: for the UR category, it is 50 years; for OBC, 53 years; for SC/ST, 55 years; and for PwBD candidates, 56 years. For EWS candidates, the age limit is 40 years, while for UR/EWS candidates under certain posts, it is 35 years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 213 Lecturer, MO & Other Posts Underway; Eligibility...

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 213 Lecturer, MO & Other Posts Underway; Eligibility...

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Extended To September 18; Apply Now At...

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Extended To September 18; Apply Now At...

WBSSC SLST 2025: Provisional Answer Keys Released, Over 5 Lakh Candidates Await Results

WBSSC SLST 2025: Provisional Answer Keys Released, Over 5 Lakh Candidates Await Results

Himachal Education Minister Sets Sept 18 Deadline For Promoted Lecturers To Join Duty Or Lose...

Himachal Education Minister Sets Sept 18 Deadline For Promoted Lecturers To Join Duty Or Lose...

Karnataka Medical Education Dept Suspends 3 Doctors For Accepting Bribes While Serving As Members Of...

Karnataka Medical Education Dept Suspends 3 Doctors For Accepting Bribes While Serving As Members Of...