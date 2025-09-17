UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 213 Lecturer, MO & Other Posts Underway; Eligibility Criteria Here

UPSC Recruitment 2025 | upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for the positions of Medical Officer, Lecturer (Urdu), and others. Those who qualify can submit their applications at upsconline.nic.in before October 2, 2025.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 213 openings. The post-wise break-up is as follows:

1. Additional Government Advocate: 5

2. Additional Legal Adviser: 2

3. Assistant Legal Adviser: 16

4. Assistant Government Advocate: 1

5. Deputy Government Advocate: 2

6. Deputy Legal Adviser: 12

7. Lecturer (Urdu): 15

8. Medical Officer: 125

9. Accounts Officer: 32

10. Assistant Director: 3

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 25 (except for female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability applicants, who are excused from paying a fee).

Read the official notification here

UPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the ORA registration link and then register.

Step 4: Next, apply for the posts and fill out the form.

Step 5: Now, make the payment and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: A Degree in Law from a recognised university or its equivalent, a Post-Graduation in Urdu along with a B.Ed., and a recognised MBBS degree qualification included in Chapter VI of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. Additionally, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or institution. For certain posts, a Master’s Degree in Social Work, Sociology, Economics, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Applied Anthropology, Statistics, Psychology, Geography, or Mathematics (with Statistics) from a recognised university or institution is required.

2. Age limit: The upper age limit varies by category: for the UR category, it is 50 years; for OBC, 53 years; for SC/ST, 55 years; and for PwBD candidates, 56 years. For EWS candidates, the age limit is 40 years, while for UR/EWS candidates under certain posts, it is 35 years.