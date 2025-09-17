 HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download

HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download

The hall tickets for the September 2025 examinations has been released by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on the Board's official website, bseh.org.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
article-image

HBSE September Exam Hall Ticket 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) issued the hall tickets for the September 2025 examinations. Applicants who signed up for the exam can now access their admit cards on the Board's official website, bseh.org.in.

HBSE September Exam 2025: Admit cards are available for?

Admit cards are provided for Secondary and Senior Secondary (Regular and Open School) compartments, re-appearance, CTP, OCTP, additional subject, mercy chance, and full or partial mark improvement.

Admit cards are also available for the D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) first- and second-year regular, re-appearance, and mercy chance examinations.

FPJ Shorts
HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download
HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Results Out Today; Reporting Begins Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Results Out Today; Reporting Begins Tomorrow
Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?
Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?
On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, Rural Woman's Success Story From Jharkhand Reflects His Empowerment Vision
On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, Rural Woman's Success Story From Jharkhand Reflects His Empowerment Vision

HBSE September Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Credentials required

Secondary and Senior Secondary students can use credentials such as roll number, name, father's name, mother's name, or registration number.

For D.El.Ed. exams, college administrators and heads must check in with their user ID and password to obtain hall tickets for all student-teachers.

Read Also
JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes
article-image

HBSE September Exam 2025: How to download the admit cards?

To view and download the hall tickets, applicants should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Download Admit Card For D.EL.ED exam september-2025” or ”Download Admit Card For Sec./Sr.Sec. (HOS) Exam Sept.2025,” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter all the necessary information and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

HBSE September Exam 2025 Details

1. Secondary/Senior Secondary exams: September 25 – October 18, 2025 (2 PM to 5 PM)

2. D.El.Ed. 1st & 2nd year exams: September 25 – October 21, 2025 (afternoon session)

Enrollment for Secondary/Senior Secondary

1. Total aspirants: 44,575

2. Males: 28,523

3. Females: 16,052

Applications

1. Secondary (Regular): 5,542

2. Senior Secondary (Regular): 4,338

3. Secondary (Open School): 14,954

4. Senior Secondary (Open School): 19,741

Enrollment for D.El.Ed. Exams

1. Total student-teachers: 23,569

2. Females: 15,480

3. Males: 8,089

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download

HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Results Out Today; Reporting Begins Tomorrow

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Results Out Today; Reporting Begins Tomorrow

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025 Results Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025 Results Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SC To Hear Plea On Reservation For Transgender Candidates In Higher Medical Courses On September 18

SC To Hear Plea On Reservation For Transgender Candidates In Higher Medical Courses On September 18

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: On-The-Spot Mop-Up Round Registration Begin Today; Check...

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: On-The-Spot Mop-Up Round Registration Begin Today; Check...