HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download

HBSE September Exam Hall Ticket 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) issued the hall tickets for the September 2025 examinations. Applicants who signed up for the exam can now access their admit cards on the Board's official website, bseh.org.in.

HBSE September Exam 2025: Admit cards are available for?

Admit cards are provided for Secondary and Senior Secondary (Regular and Open School) compartments, re-appearance, CTP, OCTP, additional subject, mercy chance, and full or partial mark improvement.

Admit cards are also available for the D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) first- and second-year regular, re-appearance, and mercy chance examinations.

HBSE September Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Credentials required

Secondary and Senior Secondary students can use credentials such as roll number, name, father's name, mother's name, or registration number.

For D.El.Ed. exams, college administrators and heads must check in with their user ID and password to obtain hall tickets for all student-teachers.

HBSE September Exam 2025: How to download the admit cards?

To view and download the hall tickets, applicants should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Download Admit Card For D.EL.ED exam september-2025” or ”Download Admit Card For Sec./Sr.Sec. (HOS) Exam Sept.2025,” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter all the necessary information and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

HBSE September Exam 2025 Details

1. Secondary/Senior Secondary exams: September 25 – October 18, 2025 (2 PM to 5 PM)

2. D.El.Ed. 1st & 2nd year exams: September 25 – October 21, 2025 (afternoon session)

Enrollment for Secondary/Senior Secondary

1. Total aspirants: 44,575

2. Males: 28,523

3. Females: 16,052

Applications

1. Secondary (Regular): 5,542

2. Senior Secondary (Regular): 4,338

3. Secondary (Open School): 14,954

4. Senior Secondary (Open School): 19,741

Enrollment for D.El.Ed. Exams

1. Total student-teachers: 23,569

2. Females: 15,480

3. Males: 8,089