JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes

JSSC JANMCE 2025 | jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

JSSC JANMCE 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has begun the form correction process for the Jharkhand Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Competitive Examination (JANMCE 2025) on September 16. Those who qualify can alter their forms on the official website of JSSC at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in until September 17, 2025.

JSSC JANMCE 2025: How to make changes in the form?

To make the changes in the form, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Application Forms (Apply)” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, make the required changes to the form, save, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to make changes to JANMCE forms 2025

JSSC JANMCE 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 3181 positions, including 3020 regular jobs and 161 backlog vacancies. The district-wise breakup of these posts is:

1. Dhanbad: 134

2. Simdega: 150

3. East Singhbhum: 172

4. West Singhbhum: 200

5. Deoghar: 92

6. Ranchi: 245

7. Giridih: 72

8. Bokaro: 130

9. Chatra: 84

10. Pakur: 126

11. Gumla: 203

12. Hazaribagh: 127

13. Khunti: 54

14. Lohardaga: 60

15. Garhwa: 122

16. Palamu: 180

17. Sahibganj: 98

18. Dumka: 214

19. Godda: 131

20. Koderma: 96

21. Ramgarh: 63

22. Latehar: 55

23. Seraikela-Kharsawan: 95

24. Jamtara: 117

Direct link to JANMCE 2025 (Regular)

Click here for the JANMCE 2025 (Backlog)

Read the deferment notification

JSSC JANMCE 2025: Exam pattern

The Jharkhand JSSC ANM Exam Pattern 2025 consists of an offline (OMR) or online (CBT) test with objective multiple-choice questions. The exam comprises 50 questions carrying a total of 50 marks, with each question worth 1 mark. Candidates will have 60 minutes to complete the test. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. The examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English, and the syllabus will be based on the ANM training curriculum.