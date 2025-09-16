JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 | jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will issue admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Electrical) recruitment exam tomorrow, September 17. Once released, those who qualify can download their hall tickets from the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 292 JE (Electrical) and 508 JE (Civil) positions.

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: How to download the admit card?

To view the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the E-Admit Card download option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the Login link and then enter the credentials, such as username and password.

Step 4: Now, click on the "View and Print E-Admit Card" button.

Step 5: The JKSSB E-Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully.

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The details mentioned on the JKSSB Junior Engineer (electrical) admit card are: candidate's name, registration number, roll number, photograph and signature, exam date and shift timing, reporting time and gate closing time, examination centre name and address, exam instructions, necessary documents, and important warnings.

Read the official notice here

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025: Guidelines

Candidates should arrive at the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time to complete verification and security procedures. They must bring a printed copy of the admit card, a valid photo ID, and any required stationery items. The use of electronic devices, calculators, smartwatches, and study materials is strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

JKSSB JE 2025: Exam details

The junior engineer (electrical) exam will be held on September 21, 2025. Exams for Junior Engineer (Civil) were held beginning September 7, 2025.