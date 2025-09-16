 JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Download

JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Download

The preliminary admit cards for Civil Judge (Junior Division) positions in the Subordinate Judiciary will be issued soon by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2025 | jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will issue the preliminary admit cards for Civil Judge (Junior Division) positions in the Subordinate Judiciary soon. Once released, aspirants can access their hall tickets via the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

How to download the JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims admit card 2025?

To view and download the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

FPJ Shorts
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Uttarakhand Floods: Visuals Show Chandrabhaga River Flowing Over The Bridge In Rishikesh - VIDEO
Uttarakhand Floods: Visuals Show Chandrabhaga River Flowing Over The Bridge In Rishikesh - VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh: Animal Lover Brutally Beaten For Opposing People Throwing Stones At Stray Dogs In Chhatarpur; Police Launch Investigation
Madhya Pradesh: Animal Lover Brutally Beaten For Opposing People Throwing Stones At Stray Dogs In Chhatarpur; Police Launch Investigation
Namik Paul To Be Seen Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Naagin 7?
Namik Paul To Be Seen Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Naagin 7?

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link related to the admit card.

Step 3: After this, enter the credentials such as user ID and password.

Step 4: Next, click on the 'Get Admit Card' button.

Step 5: Now, the JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Note: If a candidate is unable to download their admit card, they must contact the Commission on or before 19.09.2025 (Friday) with valid proof of having submitted the online application form and fee payment. Failing to do so will be considered a lack of interest in appearing for the examination, and no requests or claims will be entertained after 19.09.2025.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 42 positions. The category-wise post-breakup is:

1. OM: 17

2. SC: 4

3. ST-1: 4

4. ST-2: 4

5. RBA: 4

6. OBC: 3

7. EWS: 4

8. LAC/IB: 2

JKPSC Civil Judge prelims exam 2025 details

The preliminary test will take place on September 21 in two shifts: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Entry to the examination centre will be closed 30 minutes before the exam begins.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The prescribed qualification requires candidates to hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognised university or be a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland, or a member of the Faculty of Advocates in Scotland, or possess any other equivalent law degree recognised by the Government of India. Additionally, the age of the candidate as of 1st January 2025 must be between 18 and 35 years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Nagaland University's New Research To Aid Advancement Of Quantum Technology In Devices & Algorithms

Nagaland University's New Research To Aid Advancement Of Quantum Technology In Devices & Algorithms

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria

JNU Issues Proctorial Notice To Students' Union Leader Over Library Protest; JNUSU Calls Enquiry...

JNU Issues Proctorial Notice To Students' Union Leader Over Library Protest; JNUSU Calls Enquiry...

JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Download

JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Download