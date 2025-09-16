JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Download

JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card 2025 | jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will issue the preliminary admit cards for Civil Judge (Junior Division) positions in the Subordinate Judiciary soon. Once released, aspirants can access their hall tickets via the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

How to download the JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims admit card 2025?

To view and download the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link related to the admit card.

Step 3: After this, enter the credentials such as user ID and password.

Step 4: Next, click on the 'Get Admit Card' button.

Step 5: Now, the JKPSC Civil Judge Prelims admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Note: If a candidate is unable to download their admit card, they must contact the Commission on or before 19.09.2025 (Friday) with valid proof of having submitted the online application form and fee payment. Failing to do so will be considered a lack of interest in appearing for the examination, and no requests or claims will be entertained after 19.09.2025.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 42 positions. The category-wise post-breakup is:

1. OM: 17

2. SC: 4

3. ST-1: 4

4. ST-2: 4

5. RBA: 4

6. OBC: 3

7. EWS: 4

8. LAC/IB: 2

JKPSC Civil Judge prelims exam 2025 details

The preliminary test will take place on September 21 in two shifts: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Entry to the examination centre will be closed 30 minutes before the exam begins.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The prescribed qualification requires candidates to hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognised university or be a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland, or a member of the Faculty of Advocates in Scotland, or possess any other equivalent law degree recognised by the Government of India. Additionally, the age of the candidate as of 1st January 2025 must be between 18 and 35 years.