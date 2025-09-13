DUSU Elections 2025: Hostels For All, Safety, Career Support, And Affordable Fees Are Among Key Demands By Students From ABVP, NSUI Candidates

DUSU Elections 2025 | File Image

DUSU Elections 2025: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections for 2025 are set to take place on September 18, with counting scheduled for the following day. As the capital’s largest campus prepares for the polls, major student organisations have already announced their candidates for the 2025–26 academic session.

More than just campus-level politics, the DUSU elections are often viewed as a reflection of national trends, echoing the mood of young voters. This year, the spotlight is expected to fall on issues such as hostel shortages, library and classroom infrastructure, campus safety, and rising fees.

Student Voices: Hostels, Rights, and Representation

Riddhi Verma, an English Honours student from Maitreyi College, highlighted affordability and safety as priorities. She said DUSU should improve student well-being, campus hygiene, and internship opportunities, while also pushing for syllabus updates, skill-development programs, and career counselling.

Niharika, a B.Com (Hons) student from Gargi College, called for wider representation. "DUSU elections should include all colleges, including Gargi, LSR, and KNC. Also, the long gaps between classes should be reduced as they waste a lot of time," she said.

Sachin Kumar, an LLB student from the Faculty of Law, criticised DUSU for becoming a stepping stone for political ambitions. He noted that elections are dominated by money and muscle, while pressing concerns like fees and hostels remain unaddressed.

"I want hostels for all students and a strong fight for student rights. There should also be spaces for dialogue and discussion. Like JNU, Hyderabad University, and EFLU, I feel DUSU could bring radical change," said a M.Ed student from the Central Institute of Education.

DUSU Election 2025: Key Dates, Process, and Voting Guidelines

The DUSU Election 2025 will follow a structured schedule with strict rules. Nominations closed on September 10, with scrutiny and withdrawal by September 11. Campaigning follows Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, banning banners or posters. Voting is on September 18 using EVMs for central posts and ballots for college-level posts; counting and results on September 19.

According to the notification, only students meeting attendance criteria (≥75%) can contest, and only enrolled students can vote. Voting eligibility: 1st-year students without ID can vote with a verified fee receipt and any government ID (Voter, Aadhar, PAN, Driving License), while 2nd- and 3rd-year students must carry a valid college ID.

Call for Democratisation of DUSU

Nikhil Singh, a master’s student at the Delhi School of Journalism, raised concerns over disenfranchisement in DUSU polls. "Out of over 90 DU colleges, only 70 have voting rights, and among the 22 women’s colleges, 16 are excluded. Masters and PhD students are also denied voting rights, leaving out a large section of the student body," he claimed.

He argued that restricting voting to fresh undergraduates makes them vulnerable to emotional manipulation and freebies. "This culture of money and muscle has turned DUSU into a training ground for mainstream politics, where ABVP and NSUI leaders focus on proving themselves for MLA or MP tickets rather than addressing student issues," Singh added.

Singh further stressed the need for better hostel facilities and measures to reduce the cost of living. Pointing to JNU and Hyderabad Central University, where most students get hostels and metro concession passes, he said similar initiatives could significantly improve life at Delhi University.

Election Expenses

The Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, established in 2006 and upheld by the Supreme Court, mandate that the budget for student elections should not exceed ₹5,000. According to media reports, in last year’s DUSU elections, the cost of hoardings alone around the university exceeded ₹10,000 for some parties.

Clean Campaigning Measures

This year’s polls are being held under strict measures against defacement of public property, in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. Last year, the Delhi High Court had withheld counting until posters and graffiti across the city were removed. The university has now tightened checks to ensure a cleaner, more regulated election campaign.

ABVP vs NSUI: Key Candidates for DUSU 2025

In the DUSU 2025 elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is backing Aryan Maan for the post of president. The panel further features Govind Tanvar as vice president, Kunal Choudhary as secretary, and Deepika Jha as joint secretary.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has chosen Joslyn Nandita Choudhary as its presidential candidate. Alongside her, the party is fielding Rahul Jhansla for vice president, Kabir for secretary, and Lavkush Bhadana for joint secretary.