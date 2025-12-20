 Kerala: 70-Year-Old Retired Teacher Found Dead With Multiple Injuries In Kochi; Investigation Underway
A 70-year-old retired teacher, Vanaja C R, was found dead in a pool of blood at her Ponnekara home, with multiple injuries and a knife nearby. Her nephew discovered her Friday night. Police are investigating whether it was suicide or homicide. Forensic experts are examining the scene, and a postmortem is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Kerala: 70-Year-Old Retired Teacher Found Dead With Multiple Injuries In Kochi; Investigation Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kochi: A retired teacher was found dead in a pool of blood at her residence in Ponnekara here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Vanaja C R (70).

According to police, Vanaja lived with her sister's son, who found her lying in a pool of blood inside the house around 9 pm on Friday.

Police reached the spot soon after and found multiple injuries on the body, an officer said.

A knife was also found near the body.

Preliminary examination showed that a vein on her wrist had been slit, and it is yet to be ascertained whether the death was a case of suicide or homicide, police said.

Police also noted that Vanaja had a pet dog that usually stayed inside the house, but it was found roaming on the streets on Friday.

CCTV footage from neighbouring houses is being examined, and fingerprint and forensic experts have inspected the house, police said.

The exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem examination scheduled for Saturday.

Elamakkara police have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

