 Delhi Police Summons Al Falah University Chairman In Faridabad Terror Module Probe
Delhi Police Summons Al Falah University Chairman In Faridabad Terror Module Probe

Delhi Police have issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui amid investigations into the Faridabad terror module and forgery and cheating cases against the university. FIRs were filed following UGC and NAAC findings of false accreditation claims. The probe also examines links between suspects and the university. Further investigation continues.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police Summons Al Falah University Chairman In Faridabad Terror Module Probe | Image: IANS

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module case and the two cases registered against the university for forgery and cheating, an official said on Monday.

The summons were sent after investigators found that the university's chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui's statement was crucial for clarifying several inconsistencies linked to the functioning of the university and the activities of individuals associated with the institution.

The Crime Branch has already registered two FIRs against the Haryana-based university for cheating and forgery, following serious red flags raised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Saturday.

Officials said both regulatory bodies flagged "major irregularities" after reviewing the university's accreditation claims and submitted their findings to law enforcement agencies.

"The FIRs pertain to alleged false accreditation documents and claims made by the university. The matter is being investigated in detail," a senior officer said.

Police sources said that the issuance of summons to Siddiqui is part of a wider line of inquiry that overlaps with the ongoing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort last week.

Several suspects linked to the blast are believed to have had associations with the university, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals.

Further investigation is underway.

