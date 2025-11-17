 Bihar: Collision Between School Van & Car Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence In Patna Sparks Panic; All Children Safe
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar: Collision Between School Van & Car Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence In Patna Sparks Panic; All Children Safe

Bihar: Collision Between School Van & Car Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence In Patna Sparks Panic; All Children Safe

A school van and a car collided near the Bihar Chief Minister’s residence in Patna, causing panic in the high-security zone. Fortunately, all children aboard are safe. Both drivers were detained as police launched an investigation, citing speeding as a possible cause. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and vehicle documents to determine the exact cause and prevent future accidents.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: Collision Between School Van & Car Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence In Patna Sparks Panic; All Children Safe | Accident I Representational Image

Patna: Panic gripped a high-security zone in Patna on Monday morning after a school van and a car collided near the rear gate of the Bihar Chief Minister’s residence.

About The Accident

The accident occurred when a school van carrying children was struck by a car coming from the other direction.

Eyewitnesses said the crash happened so suddenly that no one had time to react.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch, Navghar Police Raid Krazy Night Bar Near Station; 13 Booked
Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch, Navghar Police Raid Krazy Night Bar Near Station; 13 Booked
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?

Thankfully, all children aboard the school van are safe. The loud sound of the collision prompted nearby residents and security personnel to rush out.

Read Also
Saudi Tragedy: Here's Complete List Of Indian Pilgrims Died After Bus Catches Fire Following...
article-image

Given the sensitive location, a police team reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control.

Police have detained both drivers and launched an investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that both vehicles were speeding, and a sudden swerve by one of them led to the collision.

Officials, however, stated that the exact cause will be confirmed only after a full inquiry is conducted, which includes questioning both drivers and checking for possible mechanical faults.

Authorities cleared the crowd and safely handed over the children to their families.

Read Also
UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped After Husband Stakes Her In Gambling; Father-in-Law, Relatives Also...
article-image

Some children were taken for precautionary medical check-ups.

Meanwhile, police are examining CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Locals said the stretch often witnesses heavy morning traffic with school vans and office commuters, making it prone to congestion and accidents. Even minor carelessness can trigger major accidents in such conditions.

Locals are urging the administration to improve traffic management near the Chief Minister’s residence.

The traffic police have begun verifying the documents, licenses, and fitness certificates of both vehicles involved.

Read Also
UP Man Molests Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Moradabad; FIR Registerd - VIDEO
article-image

Officials said that any form of reckless driving will invite strict action.

While the biggest relief is that no children were injured, the accident near a high-security zone has raised serious concerns.

Residents hope the police will soon establish the exact cause of the crash and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...

West Bengal: Petition Filed Challenging WBSSC Teacher Recruitment Results In Calcutta High Court

West Bengal: Petition Filed Challenging WBSSC Teacher Recruitment Results In Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court To Hear Petition Challenging Teacher Recruitment Interview List Anomalies On Nov...

Calcutta High Court To Hear Petition Challenging Teacher Recruitment Interview List Anomalies On Nov...

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe