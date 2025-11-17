Saudi Tragedy: Here's Complete List Of Indian Pilgrims Died After Bus Catches Fire Following Collision With Diesel Tanker

Saudi Bus Tragedy: At Least 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision Near Medina; MEA, Telangana Govt Issues Helpline Numbers (Screengrab) | X

Riyadh: In a tragic incident, over 40 Indian pilgrims lost their lives after a bus in which they were travelling caught fire after colliding with a diesel tanker. According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, at least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident. The pilgrims were returning to Madinah from Mecca after Umrah.

The incident took place at around 1:30 am IST when the pilgrims were sleeping. After the collision, within seconds, the bus caught fire and its occupants were charred to death. Most of the deceased were from Telangana. At least 16 pilgrims were from Mallepally’s Bazaar Ghat, reported The Times of India.

BREAKING: A bus travelling from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire, killing 42 passengers.

Reports say 18 passengers from Hyderabad were on board; only one survived.



Officials confirm 21 women and 11 children among the dead.

Here Is The Complete List Of Passengers Who Died In The Tragedy, According To TOI:

Irfan Ahmed

Humera Nazneen

Shazan Ahmed Mohammed

Ahmed Hamdan

Ahmed Izan

Mohammed Mastan

Mohammed Sohail

Mohammed Moulana

Abdul Gani Ahmed Saheer Shirahatti

Shaik Naseeruddin

Fatima Umaiza

Sabiha Sultana

Anees Fatima

Ameena Begum

Sara Begum

Khan Saleem

Shabana Begum

Ghousiya Begum

Begum Shenaaz

Mohammed Ali

Zaheen Begum

Farheen Begum

Maryam Fatima

Shaik Zan Uddin

Fatima Mehrish

Rida Tazeen

Shaik Uzairuddin

Akther Begum

Syed Huzaifa Jaffar

Rizwana Begum

Shaik Salauddin

Farana Sultana

Tasmia Tahreen

Sultana Sana

Mohammed Abdul Khadeer

Rahmatheb

Raheem Unnisa

Ur Rahman Mohammed Shoaib

Rayees Begum

Begum Shahjehan

Al Amoudi Sara Mahmood

Mohammed Manzoor

Begum Shoukat

Begum Zakiya

Parveen Begum

Addressing reporters, Sajjanar said a total of 54 people travelled to Jeddah from here on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23. Of the 54, four people travelled separately by car to Madina on Sunday, while another four stayed back in Mecca. According to the official, 46 people were travelling in the ill-fated bus, which collided with an oil tanker about 25 km from Madina. Only one person survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

List of pilgrims died in the Saudi Arabia bus tragedy | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy. "Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," the Prime Minister said.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia issued helpline numbers for the relatives of the victims. The helpline numbers issued by the embassy are - 8002440003 (toll free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301 (WhatsApp).

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed grief over a bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims. The state government also released helpline numbers for the relatives of the victims. These helpline numbers are - +91 79979 59754 and +91 99129 19545.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the tragic bus accident on the Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims.