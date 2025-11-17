 Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 17, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-29 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result Live, November 17, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-29 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 17, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-29 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-29 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 17, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-29 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore! | File Pic

Kerala, November 3: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-29 lottery results for Monday, November 17, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-29 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-29 for Monday, 17-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report
7-Acre Training Facility, PV's Sindhu Trainer, Chef And Dedication: How Smriti Mandhana Achieved Her World Cup Dream
7-Acre Training Facility, PV's Sindhu Trainer, Chef And Dedication: How Smriti Mandhana Achieved Her World Cup Dream
PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here
How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here

BJ 276402 (CHERTHALA) Agent Name: JOY T Agency No.: A 6295

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 276402  BB 276402BC 276402  BD 276402BE 276402  BF 276402BG 276402  BH 276402BK 276402  BL 276402  BM 276402

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BF 455300 (NEYYATTINKARA) Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K Agency No.: T 3830

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BA 632732 (KOTTAYAM) Agent Name: BINOY JOSEPH Agency No.: K 6806

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers 

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1238  1875  1910  2566  4434  4864  5962  6148  6447  8246  8767  8805  9237  9336  9687  9719  9793  9815  9970

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0031  1067  4277  5523  7966  8864

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0405  0796  1099  1144  1200  1341  1447  1480  1942  2056  3922  4091  4092  4258  4781  5806  7104  7123  7398  7563  7996  8331  9080  9283  9685

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0317  0531  0979  1149  1309  1314  1451  1605  1626  2214  2354  2456  2853  3083  3140  3151  3201  3225  3447  3508  3801  4109  4174  4334  4339  4346  4467  4495  4594  5135  5165  5329  5411  5428  5540  5730  5781  5822  5859  5929  6256  6284  6346  6347  6512  6613  6757  6786  6824  6853  7008  7130  7338  7363  7436  7558  7643  7934  8111  8199  8220  8224  8307  8359  8858  8872  8946  8994  9002  9470  9512  9520  9570  9788  9943  9995

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0163  0236  0373  0386  0512  0726  0799  0802  0835  0843  1038  1893  2015  2207  2368  2402  2510  2636  2663  2683  2873  3092  3176  3353  3486  3740  4205  4305  4392  4427  4444  4465  4607  4640  4799  4931  5206  5225  5346  5625  5636  5840  5911  6122  6134  6146  6153  6164  6248  6249  6342  6395  6408  6511  6574  6763  7051  7078  7195  7294  7489  7518  7548  7794  7854  7856  7895  7902  7921  8062  8093  8123  8142  8217  8268  8274  8287  8316  8362  8461  8625  8740  8759  9032  9124  9333  9424  9524  9711  9816  9846  9896  9972  9992

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0002  0009  0202  0265  0282  0359  0367  0368  0438  0473  0601  0615  1018  1077  1142  1225  1287  1302  1313  1374  1376  1485  1500  1617  1677  1708  1709  1815  2085  2308  2335  2350  2378  2506  2508  2558  2950  3173  3301  3329  3360  3416  3431  3502  3538  3597  3652  3757  3759  3967  4013  4033  4252  4348  4350  4375  4433  4530  4596  4630  4690  4698  4700  4732  4873  4977  5111  5112  5162  5196  5289  5445  5554  5653  5690  5770  5852  5926  5945  6030  6120  6129  6222  6229  6289  6321  6358  6375  6400  6411  6489  6537  6538  6544  6559  6599  6635  6638  6695  6710  6714  6731  6889  6892  6964  7021  7141  7234  7355  7472  7504  7517  7541  7550  7564  7613  7653  7671  7745  7755  7985  8130  8180  8216  8332  8517  8598  8782  8802  9058  9089  9157  9164  9188  9362  9365  9425  9489  9540  9545  9781  9787  9848  9994

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-29: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here

How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe

Rajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final...

Rajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final...

YouTube Journalist Exposes Minor Laptop Thief In Delhi, Gets Slammed For Mocking Kid 'For Views &...

YouTube Journalist Exposes Minor Laptop Thief In Delhi, Gets Slammed For Mocking Kid 'For Views &...

Bihar: Collision Between School Van & Car Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence In Patna Sparks Panic;...

Bihar: Collision Between School Van & Car Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence In Patna Sparks Panic;...