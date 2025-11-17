Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 17, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-29 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore! | File Pic

Kerala, November 3: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-29 lottery results for Monday, November 17, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-29 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-29 for Monday, 17-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BJ 276402 (CHERTHALA) Agent Name: JOY T Agency No.: A 6295

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 276402 BB 276402BC 276402 BD 276402BE 276402 BF 276402BG 276402 BH 276402BK 276402 BL 276402 BM 276402

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BF 455300 (NEYYATTINKARA) Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K Agency No.: T 3830

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BA 632732 (KOTTAYAM) Agent Name: BINOY JOSEPH Agency No.: K 6806

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1238 1875 1910 2566 4434 4864 5962 6148 6447 8246 8767 8805 9237 9336 9687 9719 9793 9815 9970

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0031 1067 4277 5523 7966 8864

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0405 0796 1099 1144 1200 1341 1447 1480 1942 2056 3922 4091 4092 4258 4781 5806 7104 7123 7398 7563 7996 8331 9080 9283 9685

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0317 0531 0979 1149 1309 1314 1451 1605 1626 2214 2354 2456 2853 3083 3140 3151 3201 3225 3447 3508 3801 4109 4174 4334 4339 4346 4467 4495 4594 5135 5165 5329 5411 5428 5540 5730 5781 5822 5859 5929 6256 6284 6346 6347 6512 6613 6757 6786 6824 6853 7008 7130 7338 7363 7436 7558 7643 7934 8111 8199 8220 8224 8307 8359 8858 8872 8946 8994 9002 9470 9512 9520 9570 9788 9943 9995

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0163 0236 0373 0386 0512 0726 0799 0802 0835 0843 1038 1893 2015 2207 2368 2402 2510 2636 2663 2683 2873 3092 3176 3353 3486 3740 4205 4305 4392 4427 4444 4465 4607 4640 4799 4931 5206 5225 5346 5625 5636 5840 5911 6122 6134 6146 6153 6164 6248 6249 6342 6395 6408 6511 6574 6763 7051 7078 7195 7294 7489 7518 7548 7794 7854 7856 7895 7902 7921 8062 8093 8123 8142 8217 8268 8274 8287 8316 8362 8461 8625 8740 8759 9032 9124 9333 9424 9524 9711 9816 9846 9896 9972 9992

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0002 0009 0202 0265 0282 0359 0367 0368 0438 0473 0601 0615 1018 1077 1142 1225 1287 1302 1313 1374 1376 1485 1500 1617 1677 1708 1709 1815 2085 2308 2335 2350 2378 2506 2508 2558 2950 3173 3301 3329 3360 3416 3431 3502 3538 3597 3652 3757 3759 3967 4013 4033 4252 4348 4350 4375 4433 4530 4596 4630 4690 4698 4700 4732 4873 4977 5111 5112 5162 5196 5289 5445 5554 5653 5690 5770 5852 5926 5945 6030 6120 6129 6222 6229 6289 6321 6358 6375 6400 6411 6489 6537 6538 6544 6559 6599 6635 6638 6695 6710 6714 6731 6889 6892 6964 7021 7141 7234 7355 7472 7504 7517 7541 7550 7564 7613 7653 7671 7745 7755 7985 8130 8180 8216 8332 8517 8598 8782 8802 9058 9089 9157 9164 9188 9362 9365 9425 9489 9540 9545 9781 9787 9848 9994

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-29: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.