 Rajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final Rites
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final Rites

Rajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final Rites

The body of 22-year-old Indian MBBS student Ajeet Chaudhary, missing since October 19 in Russia, was found near the White River in Ufa and arrived in Rajasthan’s Alwar for post-mortem and cremation. Ajeet, from Kafanwada village, was studying at Bashkir State Medical University. His family seeks answers as circumstances of his death remain unclear.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final Rites | PTI

Jaipur: The body of a 22-year-old Indian student recovered from a dam in Russia arrived in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday morning.

Ajeet Chaudhary, a native of Kafanwada village in Laxmangarh tehsil, was pursuing MBBS in Russia and had been missing since October 19. His body was found near White River in Ufa on November 6.

The deceased's relative, Bhanwar Singh, confirmed that the body was taken to the mortuary of a district hospital for a post-mortem. The first post-mortem was conducted in Russia, he added.

After the post-mortem, the body was taken to Kafanwada village for cremation, where locals and family members gathered to pay their final respects to the young student.

FPJ Shorts
How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here
How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here
Thane News: Garbage Piles Up In Kalwa–Mumbra; Protesters Dump Waste At TMC Headquarters, Warn Of Bigger Agitation
Thane News: Garbage Piles Up In Kalwa–Mumbra; Protesters Dump Waste At TMC Headquarters, Warn Of Bigger Agitation
Australian Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Aim To Bounce Back After Japan Open Miss, Hopes Pinned On Satwik-Chirag
Australian Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Aim To Bounce Back After Japan Open Miss, Hopes Pinned On Satwik-Chirag
'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's Health
'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's Health
Read Also
Can Having Chronic Health Conditions Jeopardize Your US Visa? New Rules Stir Anxiety Among...
article-image

Chaudhary was studying at Bashkir State Medical University. His family had sold part of their farmland to support his education abroad.

"The circumstances of his death are not clear yet. A deeper investigation into the incident is needed as there are still many unanswered questions," Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...

West Bengal: Petition Filed Challenging WBSSC Teacher Recruitment Results In Calcutta High Court

West Bengal: Petition Filed Challenging WBSSC Teacher Recruitment Results In Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court To Hear Petition Challenging Teacher Recruitment Interview List Anomalies On Nov...

Calcutta High Court To Hear Petition Challenging Teacher Recruitment Interview List Anomalies On Nov...

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe

Rajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final...

Rajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final...