 TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply

The application process for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) January 2026 session has been started by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. Those who are eligible and wish to teach Classes I-V (Paper I) or VI-VIII (Paper II) in Telangana's government or aided schools can apply online at tgtet.aptonline.in.

TG TET January 2026: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has released the notification for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) January 2026 session. As per the official announcement, the application procedure began on November 15, 2025, and will close on November 29, 2025. Those who are eligible and wish to teach Classes I-V (Paper I) or VI-VIII (Paper II) in Telangana's government or aided schools can apply online at tgtet.aptonline.in. The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from January 3 to January 31, 2026.

TG TET January 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TG TET at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

Step 2: Next, candidates need to click on Payment, choose their paper, and then finish the fee payment.

Step 3: After this, write down the Journal Number/Transaction ID created after payment.

Step 4: Now, open the application form by using the details such as the generated journal number, mobile number, and date of birth.

Step 5: Fill out the form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the acknowledgement copy and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

TG TET January 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for Classes I-V (Paper I) or VI-VIII (Paper II) are:

Paper I: Candidates must have completed Intermediate/Senior Secondary or an equivalent qualification along with a 2–year D.El.Ed, 4–year B.El.Ed, or 2–year D.Ed in Special Education with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/BC/Differently-abled). OR Graduates with 50% marks and a B.Ed or B.Ed in Special Education are also eligible, provided they were admitted to D.El.Ed before 23 December 2015, with a relaxation of up to 45% for reserved categories.

Paper II: A Graduation degree (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com) with 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/BC/Differently-abled) along with B.Ed or B.Ed in Special Education OR a 4–year B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed degree with 50% (45% for reserved) OR graduated with a language subject and holds a Language Pandit Training Certificate/B.Ed with the respective language methodology OR B.E./B.Tech graduates with 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) plus a B.Ed or B.Ed in Special Education can also apply.

