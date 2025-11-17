 Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 115 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBank Of India SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 115 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 115 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

An online application procedure for 115 Specialist Officer (SO) positions has been started by the Bank of India (BOI). The selection process will be conducted in two stages—an online examination followed by an interview round. The pay scales for the upcoming recruitment vary according to the post. Aspirants can apply via the official website, ibpsreg.ibps.in/boioct25.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2025 | ibpsreg.ibps.in/boioct25

The Bank of India (BOI) has established an online application procedure for 115 Specialist Officer (SO) positions. Aspirants can submit their applications for these posts via the official website, ibpsreg.ibps.in/boioct25. The deadline for this recruiting is November 30, 2025.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The pay scales for the upcoming recruitment vary according to the post. Candidates selected for Scale II (Manager) will receive a salary ranging from ₹64,820 to ₹93,960, while those appointed as Scale III (Senior Manager) will earn between ₹85,920 and ₹1,05,280. The highest bracket applies to Scale IV (Chief Manager), with pay ranging from ₹1,02,300 to ₹1,20,940.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

FPJ Shorts
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest
Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death By International Crimes Tribunal: Here Is What The Tribunal Said During Hearing
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death By International Crimes Tribunal: Here Is What The Tribunal Said During Hearing

The selection process will be conducted in two stages—an online examination followed by an interview round. Candidates must qualify in both stages to be considered for final appointment to the respective managerial posts.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is set at ₹850 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories. For SC, ST, and PwD applicants, the fee is ₹175, ensuring accessible participation for all eligible aspirants. Candidates can make the payment via online payment methods such as debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Read Also
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended Application Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process...
article-image

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Education qualification: The education qualification for IT roles requires candidates to have a B.E./B.Tech (CS/IT/ECE), MCA, or M.Sc with minimum 60% (or equivalent), for economists, applicants must have a Postgraduate in Economics / Econometrics per certain sources, and for Law, aspirants need to have a LLB / equivalent (varies by role).

Experience and certification: The IT roles may demand specialisation and certifications (e.g., CISA / CISSP), and for economist roles, candidates should have relevant work experience in economic/financial research.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOI at bankofindia.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers section.

Step 3: After this, open the recruitment link and then select the “Recruitment of Specialist Officers – 2025” link.

Step 4: Next, click on the Apply Online and then register with basic details to create tentative credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the required documents, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The documents required for this recruitment are a recent passport-size photograph, signature, educational certificates, experience certificates, and a valid ID proof.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates

SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates

TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply

TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply

Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 115 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees...

Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 115 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees...

Delhi Police Summons Al Falah University Chairman In Faridabad Terror Module Probe

Delhi Police Summons Al Falah University Chairman In Faridabad Terror Module Probe

IIT Kharagpur YIP 2025–26: Applications Open For Young Innovators’ Programme For Classes 8 To...

IIT Kharagpur YIP 2025–26: Applications Open For Young Innovators’ Programme For Classes 8 To...