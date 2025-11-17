Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 115 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2025 | ibpsreg.ibps.in/boioct25

The Bank of India (BOI) has established an online application procedure for 115 Specialist Officer (SO) positions. Aspirants can submit their applications for these posts via the official website, ibpsreg.ibps.in/boioct25. The deadline for this recruiting is November 30, 2025.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The pay scales for the upcoming recruitment vary according to the post. Candidates selected for Scale II (Manager) will receive a salary ranging from ₹64,820 to ₹93,960, while those appointed as Scale III (Senior Manager) will earn between ₹85,920 and ₹1,05,280. The highest bracket applies to Scale IV (Chief Manager), with pay ranging from ₹1,02,300 to ₹1,20,940.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in two stages—an online examination followed by an interview round. Candidates must qualify in both stages to be considered for final appointment to the respective managerial posts.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is set at ₹850 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories. For SC, ST, and PwD applicants, the fee is ₹175, ensuring accessible participation for all eligible aspirants. Candidates can make the payment via online payment methods such as debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Education qualification: The education qualification for IT roles requires candidates to have a B.E./B.Tech (CS/IT/ECE), MCA, or M.Sc with minimum 60% (or equivalent), for economists, applicants must have a Postgraduate in Economics / Econometrics per certain sources, and for Law, aspirants need to have a LLB / equivalent (varies by role).

Experience and certification: The IT roles may demand specialisation and certifications (e.g., CISA / CISSP), and for economist roles, candidates should have relevant work experience in economic/financial research.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOI at bankofindia.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers section.

Step 3: After this, open the recruitment link and then select the “Recruitment of Specialist Officers – 2025” link.

Step 4: Next, click on the Apply Online and then register with basic details to create tentative credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the required documents, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The documents required for this recruitment are a recent passport-size photograph, signature, educational certificates, experience certificates, and a valid ID proof.