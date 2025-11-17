 ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended Application Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended Application Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will close the Apprenticeship registration process. Eligible individuals can apply online at ONGC's official website, ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend ranging from ₹8,200 to ₹12,300. This recruiting campaign will fill 2,743 positions inside the organisation.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The extended registration process for the Apprenticeship is going to end today, November 17, 2025 by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). Eligible individuals can apply online at ONGC's official website, ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in. This recruiting campaign will fill 2,743 positions inside the organisation.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Apprentices will be selected based on merit drawn from the qualifying examination as specified in the advertising. In the event of a tie in merit, a person of greater age would be given preference.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants can follow the processes listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will receive the registration link.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to register themselves and then fill out the application form.

Step 5: Now, upload the necessary documents, make the payment of the application fee and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further use.

Direct link to apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. 10th/ITI/Diploma/or Bachelor's degree in a comparable discipline, or equivalent qualification from any recognised university/board/institution in India.

2. Applicants between the ages of 18 and 24 as of November 6, 2025, i.e., those born between November 6, 2001 and November 6, 2007, are eligible to apply for the position.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend ranging from ₹8,200 to ₹12,300. In addition to this, they will be entitled to various allowances provided as per government norms, ensuring fair compensation and benefits in line with official regulations.

