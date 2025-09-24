Nashik: Collector Jalaj Sharma Orders Timely Disposal of Farmers' Crop Loans, Other Banking Cases |

District Collector Jalaj Sharma instructed the officers present that banks should dispose of pending loan cases, including farmers' crop loans, in time. The District Collector was speaking at the quarterly review meeting of banks in the district in the central hall of the District Collector's office.

The District Collector said that farmers should take advantage of the crop loan interest waiver scheme by paying their loans on time. He instructed to approve the cases of the Chief Minister's Employment Scheme, Prime Minister's Micro Food Processing Scheme, Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, Women's Self-Help Groups and other corporations in time.

Various loan cases were discussed in the meeting. Out of the target of Rs 52,603 crores by the end of June 2025, Rs 18,922.35 crores, 35.97 per cent of the loans have been distributed in the district. In this, mainly out of the target of Rs 3,166 crore for Kharif crop loans, Rs 2,306 crore has been disbursed, which is 72.80 per cent of the target.

Also, out of the target of Rs 17,200 crore, Rs 8,173 crore has been disbursed for micro, small and medium industries, the manager of the District Leading Bank, Lovete, informed in the meeting.

Read Also Pune: Private Coaching Teacher Gets 20 Years Jail For Raping Minor Student In 2021

The meeting was attended by District Agriculture Officer Ravindra Mane, District Rural Development System Project Director Pratibha Sangamnere, Reserve Bank of India Deputy General Manager Bhushan Laghate, District Leading Bank Manager Bhiwa Lovete, along with all the officers, representatives of the Corporation, and bank representatives.