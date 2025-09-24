Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 1,339 Crore Aid For Flood-Hit Farmers; Jalgaon Gets Rs 9.86 Crore | PTI

The state government has approved Rs 1,339 crore 49 lakh aid for the crop loss of disaster-affected farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in the state during the month of July-August 2025, and the government decision in this regard has been issued today itself. Farmers will get a big relief as this aid will soon be deposited directly into their accounts.

District Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil informed that 17,332 farmers on 8,000 hectares in Jalgaon district have been affected and a total aid of Rs 9.86 crore will be distributed to them.

After the massive loss in the district, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil had personally visited many villages and met the farmers. He had instructed the administration to conduct immediate Panchnamas. After this, in the cabinet meeting held today, the ministers of the district, including Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, Minister Girish Mahajan, and Minister Sanjay Savkare, jointly followed up and approved this fund.

While speaking, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil said that thousands of farmers in the district had suffered huge losses due to heavy rains. Today, the government has announced assistance for the Jalgaon district and has directly helped the farmers. Jalgaon district is also getting a fund of about 10 crores.

All the ministers of the district were constantly following up to get this fund. This decision will provide a lot of relief to the farmers, and the government will always stand by the farmers. Speaking on this occasion, he also said that assistance will be announced soon for the farmers affected by the heavy rains in the month of September.