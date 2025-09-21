 Heavy Rains & Thunderstorms Disrupt Electricity Supply In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District For Three Days
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Heavy Rains & Thunderstorms Disrupt Electricity Supply In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District For Three Days | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rains with thunderstormslashed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for the past three days, disrupting the electricity supply in several parts of the district. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) engineers and staff took strenuous efforts to restore the electricity.

The areas of Satara, Railway Station, Cantonment, Samadhan Colony, Power House, GMCH and other areas witnessed blackout due to the power failure. Despite the heavy rains, the engineers and the staff repaired the faults and restored the electricity. The branches that fell on the wires were cleared.

The fault at Satara Sub-station was repaired at 10.30 pm on Friday. After the fault was repaired, the power supply of Arunodaya Colony, Disha Gharkul, Bhagyodaya Nagar, Harisai Park, Delux Park, Sai Baba Mandir and others was restored. Transformers were repaired in various areas. The 132 KV Satara substation 33 KV Sutgirni line was repaired on Saturday morning and the feeder in Chikalthana MIDC area was repaired on Saturday, the MSEDCL officers said. 

