Devgiri College, BAMU Teams Win Top Honours At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District-Level Youth Festival | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the district-level youth festival, the host Devgiri College and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University teams clinched two shields each in the music category.

The festival was jointly organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Devgiri College on September 19 and 20. The prize distribution ceremony was held at the hands of renowned actress Smita Gondkar, while senior member Panditrao Harshe presided. Present on the occasion were Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, Director Dr Kailas Ambhure, Cultural Coordinator Dr Ganesh Mohite, along with other members and advisors of the organising committee.

At the award ceremony, actress Smita Gondkar reminisced about her college days, sharing her journey from being a sportsperson to a film star, from bike riding to becoming a swimming champion. She emphasised that festivals like these provide invaluable informal education to students, encouraging them to chase their dreams beyond prizes.

The winners of the youth festival area are as follows: Procession – 1st – Devgiri College, 2nd – Government College of Arts & Science and 3rd – Vasantrao Naik College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Music Division – Indian Classical Vocal – 1st: Devgiri College, 2nd: Dr S. B. Pathak College, 3rd: Vivekananda College. Indian Classical Percussion – 1st: Devgiri College, 2nd: Govt. Science College, 3rd: Vivekananda College.

Indian Classical Instrumental – 1st: Vivekananda College, 2nd: Devgiri College, 3rd: Shivchhatrapati College. Indian Light Vocal – 1st: S.Bhu. College, 2nd: Devgiri College, 3rd: BAMU. Western Light Vocal – 1st: Govt. Science College, 2nd: Devgiri College, 3rd: S.Bhu. Arts & Commerce College. Indian Group Singing – 1st: Vivekananda College, 2nd: Govt. Science College, 3rd: Devgiri College. Western Group Singing – 1st: BAMU, 2nd: Govt. Science College, 3rd: Devgiri College. Folk Orchestra – 1st: Devgiri College, 2nd: Shivaji College (Kannad), 3rd: Dagdojirao Deshmukh College (Valuj).

Natya Sangeet – 1st: Dagdojirao Deshmukh College, 2nd: Vivekananda College, 3rd: S.Bhu. Arts & Commerce College. Western Instrumental – 1st: Shivchhatrapati College, 2nd: Govt. Science College, 3rd: Devgiri College. Dance Division - Folk/Tribal Dance – 1st: BAMU, 2nd: Dagdojirao Deshmukh College, 3rd: Devgiri College. Classical Dance – 1st: Institute of Management Studies (Vivekananda Campus). Drama Division – One-Act Play – 1st: Devgiri College, 2nd: S.Bhu. College, 3rd: BAMU.

Best Direction: 1st Datta Kakde (Devgiri), 2nd Chetan Pol (S.Bhu.), 3rd Rasika Bhatkhedkar (BAMU). Best Script:1st Avinash Rathod – Play: “Khodala Aadhar Fandicha”. Best Actor (Male): 1st Avinash Rathod (Devgiri), 2nd Swapnil Ghoderav (BAMU), 3rd Datta Kakde (Devgiri). Best Actor (Female): 1st Kalyani Lokhande (Devgiri), 2nd Sakshi Baswe (S.Bhu.), 3rd Neha Ingole (S.Bhu.). Farce (Prahshan) – 1st: Vasantrao Naik College (CIDCO), 2nd: Devgiri College, 3rd: BAMU.

Mimicry – 1st: BAMU, 2nd: Padmavati Computer Science College, 3rd: Devgiri College. Mime – 1st: BAMU, 2nd: Manikchand Pahade Law College, 3rd: S.Bhu. College. Fine Arts Division - Rangoli – 1st: Govt. Art & Design College, 2nd: Govt. Pharmacy College, 3rd: BAMU.

Literature Division - Elocution – 1st: Govt. Science College, 2nd: Milind College, 3rd: Devgiri College. Debate – 1st: Shivchhatrapati College (CIDCO), 2nd: Manikchand Pahade Law College, 3rd: Devgiri College. Quiz – 1st: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College, 2nd: S.Bhu. Science College, 3rd: Devgiri College. Best Teams – Music Division – Devgiri College, Dance Division – BAMU, Drama Division – BAMU, Literature Division – Devgiri College.