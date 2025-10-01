 VIDEOS: Pune Authorities Demolish Gangster Bandu Andekar’s Illegal Structures In Nana Peth
The Andekar family, once associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has a long history of criminal activity. Following Vanraj's death, their illegal businesses, which had temporarily declined, began to expand again, intensifying conflicts in Pune's underworld

Ankit Shukla
Updated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
VIDEOS: Pune Authorities Demolish Gangster Bandu Andekar's Illegal Structures In Nana Peth

Pune: In a major enforcement action, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with the support of Pune Police, demolished multiple illegal structures belonging to notorious gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar in Nana Peth on Thursday afternoon.

Watch Videos:

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out under heavy police security and involved JCB machines. Officials said that the demolished structures included tin sheds, permanent constructions, and unauthorized toilets erected by Andekar and his family around his residence.

Details of Demolished Structures

According to PMC officials, the following unauthorised constructions were dismantled:

- 525 sq. ft. tin shed and 525 sq. ft. permanent structure
- 100 sq. ft. tin shed and 100 sq. ft. permanent structure
- 50 sq. ft. tin shed and 50 sq. ft. permanent structure
- Eight illegal toilets covering a total of 200 sq. ft.
Authorities confirmed that these encroachments were not only unauthorised but were also being used to facilitate extortion and other criminal activities linked to Andekar’s gang.

Link to Murder Case

The crackdown follows the recent arrest of Bandu Andekar and his associates in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Ayush Komkar on September 5. Investigations suggest the killing was carried out as revenge for the 2024 murder of Andekar’s son, Vanraj.

Police sources revealed that Komkar was Vanraj’s nephew, and his father was one of the key accused in Vanraj’s murder, which allegedly reignited the Andekar family’s cycle of violence.

Gangster Background

The Andekar family, once associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has a long history of criminal activity. Following Vanraj’s death, their illegal businesses, which had temporarily declined, began to expand again, intensifying conflicts in Pune’s underworld.

Police and Civic Action

The PMC’s anti-encroachment department worked in coordination with police teams to identify and remove the structures. Police stated that further investigations are underway to trace the extent of the Andekar gang’s illegal operations.

Officials emphasised that this demolition is part of a larger citywide crackdown on unauthorised constructions linked to criminal syndicates. Law enforcement authorities reiterated their commitment to restoring law and order and preventing any resurgence of gang wars in Pune.

