 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation & IMA Organise POCSO Act Workshop For Health & Police Staff
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation & IMA Organise POCSO Act Workshop For Health & Police Staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation & IMA Organise POCSO Act Workshop For Health & Police Staff

Sunday, September 21, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation & IMA Organise POCSO Act Workshop For Health & Police Staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) health department and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) jointly held a workshop on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at IMA Hall on Friday. In all, 196 participants from the health department, nursing staff and police department participated in the workshop.

CSMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha inaugurated the workshop. CSMC deputy commissioner Adv Aparna Thete, IMA president Dr Anupam Takalkar, secretary Dr Yogesh Lakkas, keynote speaker Dr Ajay Mane, API Jayashree Kulkarni, Adv Siddharth Wagh, Adv Usha Jadhav, Adv Shaikh Shareq and others were present.

API Jayashree Kulkarni, API Aruna Ghule, API Sushma Pawar, and PSI Swati Uchit shared their experiences and participated in the discussion on the POCSO Act.

Dr Ajay Mane informed Adv Siddharth Wagh about the provisions of the Act and the problems faced while handling the children’s issues and the solutions to tackle them.

