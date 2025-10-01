 'Mere Visits Won't Suffice': Nashik Farmers Demand Urgent Aid As Rains Destroy 2.5 Lakh Hectares Of Crops
'Mere Visits Won't Suffice': Nashik Farmers Demand Urgent Aid As Rains Destroy 2.5 Lakh Hectares Of Crops

Heavy rains have devastated standing crops in Nashik district, destroying 2.5 lakh hectares of farmland and affecting 2.83 lakh farmers. While ministers and senior officials have visited the affected areas, farmers are now anxiously waiting for direct financial aid.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
'Mere Visits Won't Suffice': Nashik Farmers Demand Urgent Aid As Rains Destroy 2.5 Lakh Hectares Of Crops

Heavy rains have devastated standing crops in Nashik district, destroying 2.5 lakh hectares of farmland and affecting 2.83 lakh farmers. While ministers and senior officials have visited the affected areas, farmers are now anxiously waiting for direct financial aid.

In the past four days, torrential rains have ravaged twelve of the district’s fifteen talukas, hitting 1,500 villages. Crops forming the backbone of Nashik’s economy—onion, grapes, rice, soybean, and floriculture—have been washed away. The farming community, already battling losses, now faces a drought-like situation despite excess rainfall.

Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dadaji Bhuse, and Narhari Zirwal, along with senior officers, toured affected areas to review the damage. Farmers, however, say visits and meetings will not suffice and demand urgent assistance.

Assessment moving slowly

The Panchnama (damage assessment) process has begun but remains slow. Though around 1,500 villages have been affected, surveys have been completed in fewer than 500 villages. Officials said efforts are on to speed up the procedure, but logistical challenges persist.

Nashik: Army Soldier Santosh Damse Dies In Arunachal Pradesh Landslide Accident
Malegaon worst hit

According to the administration, Malegaon taluka is the worst hit, with crops over 96,481 hectares in 117 villages destroyed. Other affected talukas include Baglan (158 villages/34,120 hectares), Nandgaon (100 villages/36,334 hectares), Peth (145 villages/4,386 hectares), Dindori (146 villages/3,364 hectares), Kalwan (85 villages/1,686 hectares), Nashik (55 villages/926 hectares), and Sinnar (73 villages/318 hectares).

