 FPJ Impact: Case Registered Against BJP Worker For Posting EVM Photo While Voting In Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFPJ Impact: Case Registered Against BJP Worker For Posting EVM Photo While Voting In Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls

FPJ Impact: Case Registered Against BJP Worker For Posting EVM Photo While Voting In Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls

Acting swiftly on The Free Press Journal’s report, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against Nilesh Chandrakant Doke, husband of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and former mayor Aparna Doke, for violating election rules by taking a photograph of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) inside a polling booth

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Impact: Case Registered Against BJP Worker For Posting EVM Photo While Voting In Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Acting swiftly on The Free Press Journal’s report, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against Nilesh Chandrakant Doke, husband of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and former mayor Aparna Doke, for violating election rules by taking a photograph of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) inside a polling booth.

Nilesh Doke, a BJP worker and active politician himself, clicked the photo and posted it on social media during the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026.

The case was registered at the Chinchwad Police Station under BNS Section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) for breach of ballot secrecy, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act, 1965.

The action came within hours of the issue being flagged, underlining the authorities’ stance on strict enforcement of election norms.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Commissions Relax Zone At CSMT To Enhance Passenger Comfort And Boost Non-Fare Revenue
Central Railway Commissions Relax Zone At CSMT To Enhance Passenger Comfort And Boost Non-Fare Revenue
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Begins This Month, Check Out Theme, Date, Timings Of Theatre, Dance & Stand-Up Shows
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Begins This Month, Check Out Theme, Date, Timings Of Theatre, Dance & Stand-Up Shows
Haryana Man Takes Grandparents To Dubai's Infinity Pool For First Time; Viral Video Melts Hearts On Internet
Haryana Man Takes Grandparents To Dubai's Infinity Pool For First Time; Viral Video Melts Hearts On Internet
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting Irregularity Fears
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting Irregularity Fears

According to officials, Nilesh Doke went to cast his vote at around 7.30 am on Thursday (15th January), at Room No. 1 of Kendra Kalyan Pramishtha Nirmit Sukhi Bhavan No. 55 in Chinchwad.

Read Also
PCMC Elections 2026: Bogus Voters, Money Distribution Claims, Protests & EVM Glitches Rock...
article-image

Despite clear instructions prohibiting mobile phones inside polling booths, he allegedly carried his phone with him, took a photograph of the EVM while voting, and later shared the image on Facebook. Photography inside polling booths and the circulation of such images is a direct violation of election rules, as it compromises the secrecy of the ballot.

The incident triggered widespread public reaction, particularly after reports emerged that several ordinary voters were turned away from polling centres for carrying mobile phones. Following FPJ’s report highlighting the alleged violation and concerns over selective enforcement, election authorities moved quickly to initiate legal action.

Chinchwad Police officials confirmed that the complaint was received from Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) officials and that the case was registered after preliminary verification. Statements were being recorded as part of the investigation. PCMC’s Junior Engineer Anuradha Mohite has filed the official complaint according to the FIR.  

Who Is Nilesh Doke?

Nilesh Doke has held political positions in the past and was the first city president of the Nationalist Student Congress (NCP) in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He has also served as a member of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Transport body.

Read Also
PMC Election 2026: Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil Casts Vote In Pune Civic Polls From...
article-image

His wife, Aparna Doke, a former corporator and PCMC mayor, recently switched from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to the BJP and is contesting the municipal elections from Ward No. 18 (Chinchwad Gaonthan, Keshav Nagar) Seat A, which is reserved for OBC Women candidates.

Authorities have reiterated that election rules apply equally to all, regardless of political affiliation, and warned that any violation of polling norms will invite strict action to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Impact: Case Registered Against BJP Worker For Posting EVM Photo While Voting In...
FPJ Impact: Case Registered Against BJP Worker For Posting EVM Photo While Voting In...
VIDEO: BJP-NCP Workers Clash Over Alleged Money Distribution In Dhayari; Police Intervene
VIDEO: BJP-NCP Workers Clash Over Alleged Money Distribution In Dhayari; Police Intervene
Pune Villagers Put Up Banners Warning Against Double Voting After Raj Thackeray’s ‘Beat Them...
Pune Villagers Put Up Banners Warning Against Double Voting After Raj Thackeray’s ‘Beat Them...
MP Supriya Sule Raises Concerns Over EVM Malfunctions, Cash Distribution Amid Maharashtra Municipal...
MP Supriya Sule Raises Concerns Over EVM Malfunctions, Cash Distribution Amid Maharashtra Municipal...
Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls: Fate Of 1,845 Candidates Across 293 PMC-PCMC Seats To Be Clear...
Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls: Fate Of 1,845 Candidates Across 293 PMC-PCMC Seats To Be Clear...