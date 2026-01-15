Nashik Civic Elections: Exit Poll Gives Edge To Shiv Sena, BJP At 52 Seats |

Nashik: Voting for all 122 seats of the Nashik Municipal Corporation—considered one of the most prestigious civic bodies in the state—was held today (15th). Across 31 wards in the city, a total of 735 candidates contested the election, appealing to voters for support.



Following the completion of the polling process, Saam TV’s exit poll has been released. According to the exit poll, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is projected to emerge as the single largest party with 55 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was aiming for a “100-plus” tally, is expected to settle for 52 seats.



As per the exit poll, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) are projected to win five seats each, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is expected to secure two seats.

AIMIM Dominates in Malegaon

Meanwhile, the exit poll for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, which has 84 seats and a Muslim-majority population, has also been announced. According to the projections, the AIMIM led by the Owaisi brothers is likely to emerge as the largest party with 25 seats. The BJP is expected to win 8 seats, Shiv Sena 15, Congress 3, while other parties and independents are projected to secure 32 seats.



The exit poll further indicates that the BJP and Shiv Sena are likely to form the government in the Dhule Municipal Corporation, while the BJP is expected to gain an absolute majority in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.