 Nashik Civic Elections: Exit Poll Gives Edge To Shiv Sena, BJP At 52 Seats
Nashik Civic Elections: Exit Poll Gives Edge To Shiv Sena, BJP At 52 Seats

Voting for all 122 seats of the Nashik Municipal Corporation—considered one of the most prestigious civic bodies in the state—was held today (15th). Across 31 wards in the city, a total of 735 candidates contested the election, appealing to voters for support.

Milind Sajgure
Updated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Nashik Civic Elections: Exit Poll Gives Edge To Shiv Sena, BJP At 52 Seats

Nashik: Voting for all 122 seats of the Nashik Municipal Corporation—considered one of the most prestigious civic bodies in the state—was held today (15th). Across 31 wards in the city, a total of 735 candidates contested the election, appealing to voters for support.


Following the completion of the polling process, Saam TV’s exit poll has been released. According to the exit poll, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is projected to emerge as the single largest party with 55 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was aiming for a “100-plus” tally, is expected to settle for 52 seats.


As per the exit poll, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) are projected to win five seats each, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is expected to secure two seats.

The exit poll further indicates that the BJP and Shiv Sena are likely to form the government in the Dhule Municipal Corporation, while the BJP is expected to gain an absolute majority in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.

