Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027 | Representative Image

In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, infrastructure work is in full swing in the Ramkund area. Under the Nashik Smart City project, the construction of a box drain has been undertaken in phases by digging roads from Ramkund to Gadge Maharaj Bridge. This work is expected to be completed in about six months.

Due to this work, traffic has been completely closed on some major roads in the Ramkund area and it has been decided to divert it to an alternative route. Ramkund is a holy place on the banks of the Godavari river, and lakhs of devotees bathe and perform religious rituals here during the Kumbh Mela.

In the backdrop of the Kumbh Mela, the Municipal Corporation and the Kumbh Mela Authority have undertaken a large-scale work to improve the roads, ghats, sewage disposal and transport system in the city. The work of the box drain in the Ramkund area is important for improving the cleanliness and drainage system of the Godavari river.

Due to these works, the drainage system in the Ramkund area will improve and it will be easier to face the crowd of lakhs of devotees during the Kumbh Mela. The administration has appealed to the citizens to cooperate. Work on roads, ghats, sewage disposal and transport system is going on rapidly in Nashik in preparation for the Kumbh Mela.

All types of vehicles (both directions) have been closed on all these roads. The administration has suggested alternative routes to avoid inconvenience to motorists.

Major roads with closed access (till completion of work):

- Malegaon Stand to Ramkund-Mhasoba Patangan Road

- Dhikle Library to Ramkund-Mhasoba Patangan Road

- Sardar Chowk to Ramkund Road

- Khandve Sahab to Ramkund Road

Alternative traffic routes:

Malegaon Stand – Panchavati Karanja – Dindori Naka – Katya Maruti – Ganeshwadi – Gauri Patangan should be used. Devotees and local citizens will be able to reach Ramkund area through this route.

Parking and instructions for devotees:

A parking lot has been arranged for devotees at Gauri Patangan. After parking their vehicles here, devotees can walk to Kapaleeshwar Temple and Ramkund. Instructions have been given to walk for religious rituals and bathing at Kapaleeshwar Temple and Ramkund.

Barricading and Arrangements:

Barricading will be put up at Malegaon Stand, Dhikle Library, Khandve Auditorium and Tamboli Pan Bhandar area. Instructions of traffic police and administration should be strictly followed. If you cooperate, the work will be completed quickly and devotees will get facilities during the Kumbh Mela.