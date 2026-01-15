 Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMajor Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027

Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027

In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, infrastructure work is in full swing in the Ramkund area. Under the Nashik Smart City project, the construction of a box drain has been undertaken in phases by digging roads from Ramkund to Gadge Maharaj Bridge. This work is expected to be completed in about six months.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027 | Representative Image

In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, infrastructure work is in full swing in the Ramkund area. Under the Nashik Smart City project, the construction of a box drain has been undertaken in phases by digging roads from Ramkund to Gadge Maharaj Bridge. This work is expected to be completed in about six months.

Due to this work, traffic has been completely closed on some major roads in the Ramkund area and it has been decided to divert it to an alternative route. Ramkund is a holy place on the banks of the Godavari river, and lakhs of devotees bathe and perform religious rituals here during the Kumbh Mela.

In the backdrop of the Kumbh Mela, the Municipal Corporation and the Kumbh Mela Authority have undertaken a large-scale work to improve the roads, ghats, sewage disposal and transport system in the city. The work of the box drain in the Ramkund area is important for improving the cleanliness and drainage system of the Godavari river.

Due to these works, the drainage system in the Ramkund area will improve and it will be easier to face the crowd of lakhs of devotees during the Kumbh Mela. The administration has appealed to the citizens to cooperate. Work on roads, ghats, sewage disposal and transport system is going on rapidly in Nashik in preparation for the Kumbh Mela.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Application Process Starts At rbi.org.in; Check Selection Process & Other Important Details Here
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Application Process Starts At rbi.org.in; Check Selection Process & Other Important Details Here

All types of vehicles (both directions) have been closed on all these roads. The administration has suggested alternative routes to avoid inconvenience to motorists.

Major roads with closed access (till completion of work):

- Malegaon Stand to Ramkund-Mhasoba Patangan Road

- Dhikle Library to Ramkund-Mhasoba Patangan Road

- Sardar Chowk to Ramkund Road

- Khandve Sahab to Ramkund Road

Alternative traffic routes:

Malegaon Stand – Panchavati Karanja – Dindori Naka – Katya Maruti – Ganeshwadi – Gauri Patangan should be used. Devotees and local citizens will be able to reach Ramkund area through this route.

Read Also
EVM Glitches Delay Voting In Pune, Nashik & Jalgaon As Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections...
article-image

Parking and instructions for devotees:

A parking lot has been arranged for devotees at Gauri Patangan. After parking their vehicles here, devotees can walk to Kapaleeshwar Temple and Ramkund. Instructions have been given to walk for religious rituals and bathing at Kapaleeshwar Temple and Ramkund.

Barricading and Arrangements:

Barricading will be put up at Malegaon Stand, Dhikle Library, Khandve Auditorium and Tamboli Pan Bhandar area. Instructions of traffic police and administration should be strictly followed. If you cooperate, the work will be completed quickly and devotees will get facilities during the Kumbh Mela.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027
Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027
Nashik VIDEO: Lathi Charge In CIDCO As Independent Candidate Alleges Cash-For-Votes At BJP Office
Nashik VIDEO: Lathi Charge In CIDCO As Independent Candidate Alleges Cash-For-Votes At BJP Office
Pune: Kohinoor-Mahalaxmi Deliver 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Grade AAA IT Tower To Keppel Land In Record 24 Months
Pune: Kohinoor-Mahalaxmi Deliver 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Grade AAA IT Tower To Keppel Land In Record 24 Months
PCMC Elections 2026: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief Vinoy Kumar Choubey Suspends 5 Constables For...
PCMC Elections 2026: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief Vinoy Kumar Choubey Suspends 5 Constables For...
Not Getting Leave To Vote? Pune Employees Can Lodge Complaints Against Employers
Not Getting Leave To Vote? Pune Employees Can Lodge Complaints Against Employers