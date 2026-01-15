 Nashik Civic Polls: 14.31% Voting Recorded Till 11:30 AM; Technical Snags Cause Delays
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Civic Polls: 14.31% Voting Recorded Till 11:30 AM; Technical Snags Cause Delays

Nashik Civic Polls: 14.31% Voting Recorded Till 11:30 AM; Technical Snags Cause Delays

In the voting process for the general elections of Nashik Municipal Corporation, which began at 7.30 am today, 14.31 percent voting has been recorded in the city till 11.30 am. This figure is likely to increase further by 3 pm. In some wards in the morning, due to a technical malfunction in the EVM machine, there was confusion among voters and queues started at the centers.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Civic Polls: 14.31% Voting Recorded Till 11:30 AM; Technical Snags Cause Delays | Representative Photo

Nashik: In the voting process for the general elections of Nashik Municipal Corporation, which began at 7.30 am today, 14.31 percent voting has been recorded in the city till 11.30 am. This figure is likely to increase further by 3 pm. In some wards in the morning, due to a technical malfunction in the EVM machine, there was confusion among voters and queues started at the centers. However, the election officials immediately replaced or repaired the machine and made the voting smooth.

In booth number 36 in the Gosavi Wadi area of ​​ward number 21, the voting machine stopped working immediately. After installing another machine in its place, it also stopped working, causing chaos. Voters stood in queues and voting was stopped for some time. Later, the voting started after the technical problems were resolved. Apart from this, incidents of EVM malfunction occurred in other wards as well, but they were dealt with immediately.

On the other hand, Mukesh Shahane, an independent candidate from Group ‘A’ in Ward No. 29, tried to create chaos by alleging that money was being distributed outside the office of BJP candidate Sudhakar Badgujar in Savtanagar. He took a large number of workers and protested outside the office.

However, the police intervened in time and brought the situation under control and a major disaster was averted. Currently, a large police force has been deployed outside Badgujar’s office, and the area has taken on the form of a cantonment. Officers from Ambad Police Station have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video
'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
Read Also
Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam Inspects Kumbh Mela Infrastructure Works
article-image

The voting process will continue till 5.30 pm. The State Election Commission has prepared all the systems and additional police force has been deployed at sensitive centers. Voting is expected to increase after noon. Some voters prefer to vote in the morning. In the 2017 elections, 61.60 percent voter turnout was recorded. This time, the contest is between BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde group), Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), Shiv Sena (Uddhav group), Congress, MNS and other parties. The administration has appealed to voters to vote peacefully and enthusiastically.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PCMC Elections 2026: Viral Video Shows Chaos Over Allegations Of Bogus Voting; Protest Held In Front...
PCMC Elections 2026: Viral Video Shows Chaos Over Allegations Of Bogus Voting; Protest Held In Front...
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM
Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027
Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027
Nashik VIDEO: Lathi Charge In CIDCO As Independent Candidate Alleges Cash-For-Votes At BJP Office
Nashik VIDEO: Lathi Charge In CIDCO As Independent Candidate Alleges Cash-For-Votes At BJP Office
Pune: Kohinoor-Mahalaxmi Deliver 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Grade AAA IT Tower To Keppel Land In Record 24 Months
Pune: Kohinoor-Mahalaxmi Deliver 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Grade AAA IT Tower To Keppel Land In Record 24 Months