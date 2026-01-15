 Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM

Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM

A total of 9,33,637 voters have exercised their franchise across the city so far, which includes 5,18,759 male, 4,14,852 female and 26 third-gender voters

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM | Anand Chaini

The voter turnout for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections stood at 26.28% by 1.30 pm, according to election officials.

A total of 9,33,637 voters have exercised their franchise across the city so far, which includes 5,18,759 male, 4,14,852 female and 26 third-gender voters.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Alleges Voting Didn’t Begin In...
article-image

Polling began at 7.30 am under tight security arrangements and administrative supervision. 

Polling is underway in Pune for 163 seats, as two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates -- Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35 -- have already been elected unopposed.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Application Process Starts At rbi.org.in; Check Selection Process & Other Important Details Here
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Application Process Starts At rbi.org.in; Check Selection Process & Other Important Details Here

A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up across Pune city. For this purpose, 13,862 ballot units and 5,321 control units have been made available.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Alleges Voting Didn’t Begin In...
article-image

The police deployment includes 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, seven probationary ACPs, 166 Police Inspectors, 723 Assistant and Sub-Inspectors, 12,500 police personnel, 3,250 Home Guards and four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

To prevent malpractices and ensure a fearless voting environment, the Commissionerate has deployed 18 fixed surveillance teams, 15 mobile surveillance teams and 15 video surveillance teams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM
Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027
Major Roads Around Nashik's Ramkund Closed For Box Drain Work Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2027
Nashik VIDEO: Lathi Charge In CIDCO As Independent Candidate Alleges Cash-For-Votes At BJP Office
Nashik VIDEO: Lathi Charge In CIDCO As Independent Candidate Alleges Cash-For-Votes At BJP Office
Pune: Kohinoor-Mahalaxmi Deliver 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Grade AAA IT Tower To Keppel Land In Record 24 Months
Pune: Kohinoor-Mahalaxmi Deliver 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Grade AAA IT Tower To Keppel Land In Record 24 Months
PCMC Elections 2026: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief Vinoy Kumar Choubey Suspends 5 Constables For...
PCMC Elections 2026: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief Vinoy Kumar Choubey Suspends 5 Constables For...