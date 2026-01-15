Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM | Anand Chaini

The voter turnout for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections stood at 26.28% by 1.30 pm, according to election officials.

A total of 9,33,637 voters have exercised their franchise across the city so far, which includes 5,18,759 male, 4,14,852 female and 26 third-gender voters.

Polling began at 7.30 am under tight security arrangements and administrative supervision.

Polling is underway in Pune for 163 seats, as two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates -- Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35 -- have already been elected unopposed.

A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up across Pune city. For this purpose, 13,862 ballot units and 5,321 control units have been made available.

The police deployment includes 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, seven probationary ACPs, 166 Police Inspectors, 723 Assistant and Sub-Inspectors, 12,500 police personnel, 3,250 Home Guards and four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

To prevent malpractices and ensure a fearless voting environment, the Commissionerate has deployed 18 fixed surveillance teams, 15 mobile surveillance teams and 15 video surveillance teams.