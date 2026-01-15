 CSMC Elections 2026: Poll Eve Violence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Rival Groups Clash In Naregaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCSMC Elections 2026: Poll Eve Violence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Rival Groups Clash In Naregaon

CSMC Elections 2026: Poll Eve Violence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Rival Groups Clash In Naregaon

Political rivalry had been brewing for the past few days in the Naregaon area and erupted on Wednesday evening over allegations of distributing money to voters. The two groups clashed violently, following which the police intervened and resorted to a lathi charge. Police deployed strict bandobast in all lanes of Naregaon till late at night and brought the situation under control

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
CSMC Elections 2026: Poll Eve Violence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Rival Groups Clash In Naregaon | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the eve of voting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two political groups clashed in Naregaon on Wednesday evening, triggering tension in the area. In a related incident, a candidate was also beaten up by an opposing group in the Chikalthana area.

Political rivalry had been brewing for the past few days in the Naregaon area and erupted on Wednesday evening over allegations of distributing money to voters. The two groups clashed violently, following which the police intervened and resorted to a lathi charge. Police deployed strict bandobast in all lanes of Naregaon till late at night and brought the situation under control.

Ayan Chotu Patel (28), a candidate in the fray for the municipal corporation election from Chikalthana, was attacked on the afternoon of Jan 14 when around 10 to 14 people stopped him, alleging that he was distributing money to voters, and assaulted him. The attackers also threatened Patel’s mother. Based on Patel’s complaint, a case has been registered against Shakil Shaikh, Aref Shaikh, Mazar Shaikh, Amir Shaikh, Jafar Qazi, Juned Azar Shaikh and four others at the Cidco MIDC police station.

In Naregaon, two groups among the main candidates had been involved in a dispute for the past few days. The groups clashed even on Wednesday morning, but the situation escalated into a severe fight around 8.30pm, when hundreds of people gathered on the main road.

FPJ Shorts
WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller, Chase Down 161 & Finish Off With A Wide
WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller, Chase Down 161 & Finish Off With A Wide
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Extends Support To Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 As Goodwill Ambassador
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Extends Support To Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 As Goodwill Ambassador
NITI Aayog Unveils Blueprint To Empower MSMEs By Boosting Scheme Implementation, Service Delivery
NITI Aayog Unveils Blueprint To Empower MSMEs By Boosting Scheme Implementation, Service Delivery
Thane Special POCSO Court Acquits 72-Year-Old Man In 2016 Child Sexual Harassment Case
Thane Special POCSO Court Acquits 72-Year-Old Man In 2016 Child Sexual Harassment Case
Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.28% By 1.30 PM
article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Swami, Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Pagare, Police Inspector Avinash Aghav and Geeta Bagwade reached the spot with police personnel and ordered the closure of shops in the market area. Police resorted to a lathi charge and dispersed the crowd. The riot control squad and the rapid action force were deployed in the area, and the injured were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital.

In another incident, members of two groups confronted each other at Avishkar Chowk over allegations of distributing money to voters. Police Inspector Atul Yerme took immediate action, following which the crowd dispersed on the arrival of the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSMC Elections 2026: Bogus Voting Allegations Rock Civic Polls In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
CSMC Elections 2026: Bogus Voting Allegations Rock Civic Polls In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Beed Left Out As Election Commission Announces Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Polls In Other...
Beed Left Out As Election Commission Announces Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Polls In Other...
CSMC Elections 2026: Poll Eve Violence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Rival Groups Clash In...
CSMC Elections 2026: Poll Eve Violence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Rival Groups Clash In...
Bogus Voting Charges, Scuffles Between Party Workers Mar Pune, PCMC's Much-Awaited Civic Elections
Bogus Voting Charges, Scuffles Between Party Workers Mar Pune, PCMC's Much-Awaited Civic Elections
Nashik Civic Elections: Exit Poll Gives Edge To Shiv Sena, BJP At 52 Seats
Nashik Civic Elections: Exit Poll Gives Edge To Shiv Sena, BJP At 52 Seats