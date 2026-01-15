 CSMC Elections 2026: Bogus Voting Allegations Rock Civic Polls In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
An incident was reported at a polling centre in Mukundwadi, where local police took two women into custody on suspicion of bogus voting. Activists of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress alleged that there were more than 700 bogus voters

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
CSMC Elections 2026: Bogus Voting Allegations Rock Civic Polls In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the ruling alliance’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP Ajit Pawar faction) claimed to have detected several instances of bogus voting during the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections 2025–26 on Thursday. Claims of apprehending bogus voters also surfaced from some polling centres.

An incident was reported at a polling centre in Mukundwadi, where local police took two women into custody on suspicion of bogus voting. Activists of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress alleged that there were more than 700 bogus voters. The ruling alliance’s NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) also affirmed allegations of bogus voting, which further heated the political atmosphere.

Party activists engaged in a heated verbal exchange with local police over the issue and raised slogans against the police and the government, alleging that bogus voting was being carried out behind burqas. However, these claims have not been officially verified.

After receiving information, Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar, along with senior officers, visited Mukundwadi and reviewed the situation. Pawar said strict action would be taken in cases of bogus voting.

Similar complaints of bogus voting, duplicate names in voter lists, bogus voting behind burqas, confusion in voter lists, distribution of money to voters and threats were also reported from other areas.

Meanwhile, local police have initiated an investigation into the alleged bogus voting. Police are probing the matter on the basis of available evidence and witness statements, sources said.

