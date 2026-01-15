PCMC Elections 2026: Bogus Voters, Money Distribution Claims, Protests & EVM Glitches Rock Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Voting for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) general elections 2026 commenced on Thursday morning at 7:30 AM. With 692 candidates in the fray across 32 wards for 128 seats, the PCMC Administration had made extensive preparations.

However, as soon as polling began this morning, unprecedented chaos was witnessed. The scene at many centres was dominated by malfunctioning machines and allegations of bogus voting.

At the Camp Education School centre in Nigdi Pradhikaran, the machines started thirty minutes late. By then, a large crowd of voters had already gathered. It was reported that some of the voters who were in a rush left without voting.

Furthermore, in one machine, the 'A, B, C, D' sequence of candidates and panels was incorrectly set, which had to be subsequently rectified. Similarly, at the Mata Math School in Yamuna Nagar, the machines started over an hour late, causing significant inconvenience to voters.

Bogus Voters In Pimple Gurav

In Pimple Gurav, the opposition alleged that bogus voting was taking place in the voting centre at Kalpataru Estate Housing Society on Wakad Bhosari BRTS road. The police intervened and took some individuals into custody, leading to a period of tension.

Meanwhile, outside several centres, NCP candidates resorted to 'Thiyya Andolan' (sit-in protests) due to allegations of bias and injustice by the PCMC administration and Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC). At many locations, no arrangements were made for voters to store their mobile phones, resulting in many people returning home without casting their votes.

A major concern arose as it was observed that instead of applying indelible ink after voting, marks were being made with marker pens. Reports from several centres suggest that this ink fades almost immediately, increasing the possibility of bogus voting.

BJP Worker Faces FIR

The controversy erupted after Nilesh Doke, husband of former Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Aparna Doke, shared a photograph on Facebook showing him voting for his wife and urging voters to support her. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited within 100 metres of polling stations, and photography inside polling booths is a clear violation of election rules.

PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar confirmed to the press that a criminal case will be registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Nilesh Doke for allegedly carrying a mobile phone into the polling booth and sharing an in-booth voting photograph on social media. The FIR is being registered at the Chinchwad Police Station for violation of election norms, including the prohibition on mobile phones and photography inside polling booths.

Confirming the development, Chinchwad Police Station in-charge Senior Police Inspector Ankush Bangar told The Free Press Journal, “Yes, we have received the complaint regarding this matter. Statements are currently being recorded. The State Election Commission (SEC) officials are filing the complaint, and the case will be registered shortly.”

Overall, since the start of polling this morning, unprecedented confusion has been experienced at most centres across the city. There are fears that if this chaos continues, the final voter turnout percentage may drop.