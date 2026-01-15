Bogus Voting Charges, Scuffles Between Party Workers Mar Pune, PCMC's Much-Awaited Civic Elections | File Photos

The much-awaited Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation elections were held amid chaos on Thursday, with several claims of bogus voting, voter list discrepancies, cash distribution incidents and consequent scuffles between party workers.

Bogus Voting Incidents

At Undri Chowk in Ward No. 41, Mohammadwadi–Undri, Shiv Sena Pune City Chief Pramod Nana Bhangire claimed to have caught individuals involved in fake voting at the polling location.

Bhangire said suspicious activities were noticed at the polling booth, following which he and party workers intervened and alerted the election authorities. He alleged that attempts were being made to cast votes illegally and demanded immediate action against those responsible. After the complaint, election officials reached the spot and initiated a verification process. Security was tightened at the polling station to prevent any further irregularities. The incident created tension in the area for some time, with a gathering of residents and party workers.

In another case, Snehal Ganpat Dagade, the BJP candidate from Ward No 41, alleged a similar incident at multiple polling booths in areas including Undri, Pisoli, Wadachiwadi, and Handewadi.

Speaking to the media, Dagade claimed that voters from Beed and Khed were being brought to Pune under the pretext of going on a pilgrimage and were subsequently made to cast votes illegally.

In addition to this, MNS leader Ganesh Bhokre alleged that fake voting was done in Kasba peth, ward no. 15, by an unknown person in the place of someone who has been in jail for the last three months.

Bhokre, showing the tick mark over the voting in the name of a person imprisoned, said, “Atul Bhere, a resident of Sadashiv Peth who has been in jail for the last three months, has voted in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. We can see in the voter list that a blue tick and signature have been made over the name of Bhere.”

Moreover, in Pimpri Chinchwad, chaos erupted at a polling centre located in Kalpataru Housing Society in Pimple Gurav, following allegations of bogus voting. The husband of a candidate staged a protest by sitting in front of the election officer’s vehicle, claiming that voting was being allowed even in the absence of official voter lists. Police later intervened to bring the situation under control.

Alleging serious irregularities, Rahul Jawalkar said, “Voter lists are missing, yet voting is still being allowed here. This means bogus voting is taking place. The officials and the police are also complicit in this.”

Cash Distribution & Scuffle

A scuffle was reported between BJP's Kishor Pokale and NCP's Rahul Pokale in Dhayari’s ward number 33 of the Pune Municipal Corporation. This dispute had created significant tension in the area. Reportedly, the argument stemmed from allegations of money distribution, which later escalated into a physical fight. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the locality, and the police have taken notice of the matter.

This incident sparked strong anger among residents, and they expressed concern over the issue of law and order. Following this, voters were urged to reject those involved in hooliganism and support peaceful and responsible leadership. And residents of Dhayari expressed the sentiment that voters should think seriously while choosing their representatives.

Responding to the issue, Atul Bhose, Senior Police Inspector of Nanded City police station, told FPJ, “The viral video regarding the altercation is not related to money distribution. However it was minor confusion between the centre installed near the centre.

In a similar incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers allegedly thrashed a man in the Dhayari area for attempting to remove the ink. “A man tried to remove the ink in the open. When I tried to catch him, some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers tried to save him. I have recorded the entire incident on my phone, and I will lodge a complaint with the police as well as the Election Commission,” an NCP worker said.

Moreover, a car was vandalised in Pune’s Baner area amid the ongoing Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. Reportedly, the vandalism was followed by a scuffle between party members over alleged double voting and bogus voting incidents, though police personnel intervened and pacified the crowd.

Chilumula Rajnikant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “A minor tussle occurred between the party workers over the alleged double voting and bogus voting in the Baner area. They claimed the voters came from outside for double voting. Angered over the dispute, they vandalised a vehicle.”

Political Leaders React

Several political leaders reacted to the anomalies witnessed during civic polls. “Serious malfunctions regarding EVMs are coming to light at many polling stations. In several places, after casting a vote, the light indicating to whom the vote went does not appear, and no 'beep' sound occurs even after all votes are cast,” said NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule.

Read Also Not Getting Leave To Vote? Pune Employees Can Lodge Complaints Against Employers

“In many locations, people are being made to wipe off the ink on their fingers after voting; this raises a grave question—could this be for bogus voting? There are still glitches in the polling stations and their numbering, with instances found where candidates' names were incorrect on some EVMs. Incidents of open distribution of money outside polling stations are also coming to light,” Sule added.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar said, "In many places across the state, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, voting began with malfunctioning machines. In several locations, the time displayed on the EVMs was approximately 15 minutes late. In some places, the light illuminates only after pressing the third button, while in others, pressing the last (fourth) button produces a sound, but the light does not turn on.”