Exit Polls Predict BJP Victory In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Elections | Anand Chaini

The exit polls for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections have predicted a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the projections, the BJP is expected to emerge as the single-largest party in both civic bodies.

Saam TV Exit Poll

As per the Saam TV exit poll, the BJP is likely to get 70 of the 165 seats in Pune, falling short of the magic number of 83. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which did not contest the elections in an alliance with the BJP, is likely to get 12 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is projected to get five seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar are projected to get 55 and 10 seats, respectively. The exit poll has also given eight seats to the Congress party and two to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the exit poll has predicted that the BJP is likely to go past the magic figure of 65 by bagging 70 seats, whereas the two NCP factions are likely to get 49 seats. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to win five seats in the PCMC, while Uddhav Thackeray's faction appears to be getting two seats. The exit poll has projected that the MNS will win two seats in the PCMC.

Prab Exit Poll

The Political Research and Analysis Bureau (PRAB) has projected that the BJP will cross the magic figure on its own in Pune by bagging 93 seats, while the two NCP factions are likely to reach only 51 seats. The exit poll has given 15 seats to the Congress and nine to the Shiv Sena.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, PRAB has predicted that the BJP will fall just short of the magic figure with 64 seats. The two NCP factions are likely to get 53 seats, while the Shiv Sena is projected to win nine seats.