 Pune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's Party Denies, Says It Will Lodge Police Complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's Party Denies, Says It Will Lodge Police Complaint

Pune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's Party Denies, Says It Will Lodge Police Complaint

Polling is underway in Pune for 163 seats, as two candidates -- Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35 -- have already been elected unopposed

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's Party Denies, Says It Will Lodge Police Complaint | Video Screengrabs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr Nivedita Ekbote from Pune’s Ward No. 12 has alleged intimidation at the Modern High School polling centre by workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Balasaheb Bodke. Ekbote said that NCP workers have created an atmosphere of terror in and around the polling centre.

Watch Video:

“The NCP workers are misbehaving with women voters, and have even misbehaved with me. They are taking our photos and videos from a distance. I urge the Pune Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Chief Minister to take immediate action. I will also lodge a complaint with the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission,” Ekbote said.

Read Also
NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges EVM Malfunctions In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad During Ongoing Municipal...
article-image

Countering the allegations, Bodke’s son Tushar said, “Dr Ekbote is the principal of Modern College. She and the teachers working in the institution were standing inside the 100-metre restricted area and were pressuring voters. A video of this is available.”

FPJ Shorts
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel - VIDEO

Watch Video:

He further alleged, “When our workers objected to this, some of the teachers ran away and even took the demo voting machine along with them. All this has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed at Modern College. When we complained to the police, they removed the teachers from inside the school premises.”

He added, “After this action was taken, Ekbote made a video and is now trying to gain sympathy. We have already written to the Election Commission and we will now lodge a police complaint in this matter as well.”

Read Also
EVM Glitches Delay Voting In Pune, Nashik & Jalgaon As Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections...
article-image

Meanwhile, polling is underway in Pune for 163 seats, as two candidates -- Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35 -- have already been elected unopposed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's...
Pune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's...
Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: EVM Malfunctions In Wards 24, 29 Delay Voting; 6.51%...
Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: EVM Malfunctions In Wards 24, 29 Delay Voting; 6.51%...
Nashik: Girish Mahajan's Convoy Stopped After Drug Links Allegations; Case Filed Against Three
Nashik: Girish Mahajan's Convoy Stopped After Drug Links Allegations; Case Filed Against Three
'BJP To Decisively Win Mumbai, Thane, Pune Civic Polls,' Says Minister Chandrakant Patil
'BJP To Decisively Win Mumbai, Thane, Pune Civic Polls,' Says Minister Chandrakant Patil
'How Can Ravindra Be Female?': Voter List Mix-Up Leaves Pune Man Scrambling To Prove His Identity -...
'How Can Ravindra Be Female?': Voter List Mix-Up Leaves Pune Man Scrambling To Prove His Identity -...