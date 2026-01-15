Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Woman Discovers Vote Cast In Her Name Before She Reached Polling Booth - VIDEO | Video Grab

A shocking case has come forward in Pune amid the municipal corporation elections 2026, where a vote was already cast under the woman's name, and later, after questioning over the flaw from the woman, a postal vote was arranged for her. This incident occurred at polling ward number 21, Kataria High School in Pune.

The issue was raised by Youth Congress leader, Akshay Jain. “When the women came to vote, she was shocked to see that a signature was already done ahead of her name in the voter’s list, indicating that she had already voted.”



Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Woman Discovers Vote Already Cast In Her Name, Allowed Postal Ballot After Complaint pic.twitter.com/13FYj9aESU — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 15, 2026



“After revealing the error, I questioned the officials at the polling booth and made clear that my voting attendance was marked before I had actually done so, which was wrong. After repeated appeal I was later allowed to do a postal vote,” the victim woman said.

Jain said this anomaly is concerning and even raised allegations that he has allegedly noticed that some people in the voters’ list who have passed away have also been marked as being voted highlight the question over the integrity of the election process.

Total 165 corporators to be elected

Meanwhile, voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections is underway today. After a gap of nine years, the city residents have got the opportunity to cast their vote. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from 41 wards in the city. The election is witnessing a four-cornered contest.

The competition has intensified as the three parties in the ruling alliance are contesting separately. The BJP is facing a challenge from both Nationalist Congress Party factions, while the Shiv Sena, Congress, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group, and MNS are also in the fray. 1,153 Candidates in the Electoral Fray

A total of 1,153 candidates are in the electoral fray. The total number of voters in Pune city is 35,52,637. This includes 18,32,789 male voters, 17,13,360 female voters, and 488 other voters. A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up in the city. Notably, two candidates have been elected unopposed.