'BJP To Decisively Win Mumbai, Thane, Pune Civic Polls,' Says Minister Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra senior minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Thursday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would decisively come to power in six key municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane and Pune, even as polling was underway.

Speaking from media, Patil claimed that the BJP will not face a real challenge in the Pune Municipal Corporation, stating that the party has a strong presence across all 115 wards. “There is no alternative to the BJP in Pune. We will win more than 115 seats in the civic body,” he said.

Pune, Maharashtra: After casting his vote in local body elections, Minister Chandrakant Patil says, "Voting is a sacred duty that every person should fulfil, because it is through voting that rulers are chosen. If you want good governance, nothing will happen by staying at home.… pic.twitter.com/IdDUqoZUkK — IANS (@ians_india) January 15, 2026

Patil further highlighted a strong performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), claiming that the BJP would secure around 90 seats. Along with nearly 40 seats expected for the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), the Mahayuti alliance would form the ruling dispensation in Mumbai, Patil added.

While responding to a question about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who leads the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Patil said the BJP firmly believes in democracy and remains a united party. Our organisation is intact and not divided. However, due to overconfidence and rigid attitudes of some leaders, we had to remain on the back foot for a short period.

Total 165 corporators to be elected

Meanwhile, voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections is underway today. After a gap of nine years, the city residents have got the opportunity to cast their vote. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from 41 wards in the city. The election is witnessing a four-cornered contest.

The competition has intensified as the three parties in the ruling alliance are contesting separately. The BJP is facing a challenge from both Nationalist Congress Party factions, while the Shiv Sena, Congress, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group, and MNS are also in the fray. 1,153 Candidates in the Electoral Fray

A total of 1,153 candidates are in the electoral fray. The total number of voters in Pune city is 35,52,637. This includes 18,32,789 male voters, 17,13,360 female voters, and 488 other voters. A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up in the city. Notably, two candidates have been elected unopposed.