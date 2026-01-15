 Not Getting Leave To Vote? Pune Employees Can Lodge Complaints Against Employers
In a move aimed at ensuring maximum voter participation for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, the administration has declared a public holiday on Thursday, January 15, for voters in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune district. And for those employers who have denied the leaves, the office of the Labour Deputy Commissioner has warned of strict legal action.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Labour Deputy Commissioner Nikhil Walke told News 18, “The holiday will be mandatory and paid, making it clear that employees must not suffer any loss of wages on account of exercising their right to vote. The order applies not only to government offices but also to private establishments, including IT companies, industrial units, shops, malls, hotels and shopping centres.”

