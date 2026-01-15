Not Getting Leave To Vote? Pune Employees Can Lodge Complaints Against Employers |

In a move aimed at ensuring maximum voter participation for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, the administration has declared a public holiday on Thursday, January 15, for voters in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune district. And for those employers who have denied the leaves, the office of the Labour Deputy Commissioner has warned of strict legal action.

Labour Deputy Commissioner Nikhil Walke told News 18, “The holiday will be mandatory and paid, making it clear that employees must not suffer any loss of wages on account of exercising their right to vote. The order applies not only to government offices but also to private establishments, including IT companies, industrial units, shops, malls, hotels and shopping centres.”

“In cases where it is technically not feasible to grant a full-day holiday, employers are required to allow employees at least 2-3 hours of paid leave to cast their vote. It will be the responsibility of the management to ensure that workers are given adequate time to reach polling booths and participate in the electoral process, Walke added.

The Labour Department has also put in place a grievance redressal mechanism for employees who are denied leave or are compelled to work on polling day. And such employees can lodge complaints directly with the Additional Labour Commissioner or the Labour Deputy Commissioner’s office. Officials said criminal action may be initiated against violators in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines.