VIDEO: BJP-NCP Workers Clash Over Alleged Money Distribution In Dhayari; Police Intervene | Videograb

A viral video has been surfacing on social media where party workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party are seen fighting over money distribution in Dhayari. Following the altercations, police intervened and pacified the crowd to ensure free and fair elections.

Atul Bhose, Senior Police Inspector of Nanded City police station, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “The viral video regarding the altercation is not related to money distribution. However it was minor confusion between the centre installed near the centre. Both candidates are cousins; Kishore Pokale is from the BJP seat, and cousin Rahul Pokale is from the NCP.”

“The allegations of money distribution are wrong. They have a minor dispute over the tent area installed 100 meters away from the centre. The situation is under control, and smooth voting is going on,” Bhose added.

Total 165 corporators to be elected

Meanwhile, voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections is underway today. After a gap of nine years, the city residents have got the opportunity to cast their vote. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from 41 wards in the city. The election is witnessing a four-cornered contest.

The competition has intensified as the three parties in the ruling alliance are contesting separately. The BJP is facing a challenge from both Nationalist Congress Party factions, while the Shiv Sena, Congress, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group, and MNS are also in the fray. 1,153 Candidates in the Electoral Fray

A total of 1,153 candidates are in the electoral fray. The total number of voters in Pune city is 35,52,637. This includes 18,32,789 male voters, 17,13,360 female voters, and 488 other voters. A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up in the city. Notably, two candidates have been elected unopposed.