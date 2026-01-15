MP Supriya Sule Raises Concerns Over EVM Malfunctions, Cash Distribution Amid Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections | File Photo

“The news emerging from the media is extremely shocking and concerning. Serious malfunctions regarding EVMs are coming to light at many polling stations. In several places, after casting a vote, the light indicating to whom the vote went does not appear, and no 'beep' sound occurs even after all votes are cast,” said NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday, amid the ongoing elections of 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

“In many locations, people are being made to wipe off the ink on their fingers after voting; this raises a grave question—could this be for bogus voting? There are still glitches in the polling stations and their numbering, with instances found where candidates' names were incorrect on some EVMs. Incidents of open distribution of money outside polling stations are also coming to light,” Sule explained.

Sule further added that, due to all these serious incidents, an atmosphere of confusion and anxiety has arisen among voters, and the entire process has become mired in suspicion. For a robust democracy, the voting process must be transparent and reliable, but it does not appear to be so at present—this must regrettably be noted.



Total 165 corporators to be elected

Meanwhile, voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections is underway today. After a gap of nine years, the city residents have got the opportunity to cast their vote. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from 41 wards in the city. The election is witnessing a four-cornered contest.

The competition has intensified as the three parties in the ruling alliance are contesting separately. The BJP is facing a challenge from both Nationalist Congress Party factions, while the Shiv Sena, Congress, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group, and MNS are also in the fray. 1,153 Candidates in the Electoral Fray

A total of 1,153 candidates are in the electoral fray. The total number of voters in Pune city is 35,52,637. This includes 18,32,789 male voters, 17,13,360 female voters, and 488 other voters. A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up in the city. Notably, two candidates have been elected unopposed.