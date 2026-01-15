 Voters Question Transparency As VVPATs Go Missing In Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026
Shubham KuraleUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Voters Question Transparency As VVPATs Go Missing In Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 | Representative Image

Several flaws in the voting process were exposed on the day of the municipal elections in Pune city. Serious questions were raised, particularly regarding the EVM system in Ward No. 9 of the Susgaon area. The VVPAT machines, which are necessary for voters to verify who they voted for, were not placed alongside the EVMs. This created confusion among voters, who questioned the officials about the issue. However, instead of giving clear answers, the officials gave evasive statements. They only stated that the polling agent had inspected the system.

Refusal to provide VVPATs

In this matter, the opposition parties had demanded that the Election Commission provide VVPAT machines. They even went to court. However, the Commission rejected this demand in court as well and refused to provide VVPATs. As a result, voters did not get the opportunity to verify their votes. In addition, a large number of police personnel were deployed at the polling stations, which created a tense atmosphere.

Several other problems were observed at the polling stations. Voters were being asked to switch off their mobile phones. There was also confusion in finding names, as one polling booth had a list of as many as 900 names. All these factors made the voting process seem neither transparent nor reliable. Voters registered complaints about these issues, but no immediate resolution was provided.

Total 165 corporators to be elected

Meanwhile, voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections is underway today. After a gap of nine years, the city residents have got the opportunity to cast their vote. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from 41 wards in the city. The election is witnessing a four-cornered contest. 

The competition has intensified as the three parties in the ruling alliance are contesting separately. The BJP is facing a challenge from both Nationalist Congress Party factions, while the Shiv Sena, Congress, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group, and MNS are also in the fray. 1,153 Candidates in the Electoral Fray

A total of 1,153 candidates are in the electoral fray. The total number of voters in Pune city is 35,52,637. This includes 18,32,789 male voters, 17,13,360 female voters, and 488 other voters. A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up in the city. Notably, two candidates have been elected unopposed.

Voter enthusiasm is evident in this election, but issues like EVMs and VVPATs have raised questions about the process. The Election Commission needs to address this urgently.

