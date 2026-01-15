Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Casts Vote With Family, Expresses Confidence In BJP Securing Majority With 120-125 Seats | PTI

Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol voted with his family as the Pune Municipal Corporation elections began, with strong participation from citizens and prominent figures.

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said, "I am completely confident that today I have come here to vote with my family. I am assured that, wherever we go, the response from people is very positive; they are lining up to cast their votes. The reason for this is that over the past five years, when we were in power, the Municipal Corporation, along with Devendra Fadnavis’ government, the state government, and Prime Minister Modi’s central government, have done a lot of good work."

“I believe that the people of Pune have witnessed the amount of work done by PM Modi, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Pune Municipal Corporation in the last five years. During the Congress-NCP rule, Metro was only in papers, but we made it a reality and today, about two lakh people travel by Metro. I believe that we are going to win 120-125 seats and the Mayor will be from the BJP," added Mohol.

A close contest was witnessed between the two ruling parties, the NCP and the BJP. Pune has a total of 4,011 polling stations, of which 906 are sensitive polling stations. Pune residents are ready to vote. However, voters are still confused about how exactly to vote in the four-ward constituencies. Here is the information on how voters should cast their votes.

There will be two police officers at each polling station, with additional security at sensitive polling stations. One worker from each national and recognised party's candidate will be present at the polling station; however, they are prohibited from speaking to the voters.

Officer 1 - The head of the polling station, this officer will find your name in the list and will allow you inside only after verifying your identity through your identity card.

Officer 2 - Will apply ink to the ring finger of your left hand.

Officer 3 - Will give you a slip of paper. Your voter list number will be written on it. You have to give this slip to Polling Officer-4.

Officer 4 - Will take the slip from you. Then he will press the button on the control unit, after which you will be able to vote.

After casting your vote, you will see a light in front of the button you pressed. This means that your vote has been cast. After casting your vote in all four categories, a 'beep' sound will be heard.

You have to vote for four candidates in each ward. The voting process will not be complete without casting four votes.

There are four categories in the 41 wards of the city. Therefore, voting in each category is mandatory. Only one ward in the city has five categories. Therefore, your vote will not be considered valid unless you vote in all five categories.

The beep sound will only be heard after voting in all categories is complete, indicating that your vote has been recorded. If this does not happen, the polling officer will assist you. If a voter leaves the polling station without casting all their votes, the polling officer will have to press the 'NOTA' button for the remaining categories. Voting for the next voter will not begin until the previous voter's voting process is complete.