 ‘Why No Indelible Ink?’: Pune Voters Allege Marker Ink Can Be Easily Removed, Fear Double Voting
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘Why No Indelible Ink?’: Pune Voters Allege Marker Ink Can Be Easily Removed, Fear Double Voting

‘Why No Indelible Ink?’: Pune Voters Allege Marker Ink Can Be Easily Removed, Fear Double Voting

Voters alleged that this is the first time marker pens have been used in Pune’s electoral process. They also claimed that the Election Commission did not inform them in advance that markers would be used

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
‘Why No Indelible Ink?’: Pune Voters Allege Marker Ink Can Be Easily Removed, Fear Double Voting | Sourced

Anger and suspicion grew among voters in Pune on polling day for the Municipal Corporation elections after it was confirmed that indelible ink is not being used and that marker pens are instead being applied on voters’ fingers to indicate that they have cast their vote.

Voters alleged that this is the first time such a method has been used in the city’s electoral process. They also claimed that the Election Commission did not inform them in advance that markers would be used.

Read Also
Bombay HC Refuses Ad-Interim Relief To Former Minister Eknath Khadse In 2016 Pune MIDC Land Deal...
article-image

Several voters, particularly from the Sinhagad Road area, said that the marker ink can be easily removed, raising serious concerns about how authorities would prevent double voting.

Jayashree Sunil Deshpande, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “My husband voted in Ward No. 35, and the mark wiped off so easily. How can anyone ensure that a person does not vote more than once? Also, we are facing another issue. We are a family of three -- me, my husband and my 25-year-old son -- and we all live under one roof, but our polling booths are different. My husband got Ward 35 and I got Ward 34. It becomes very chaotic, and we don’t understand on what basis these allotments have been made. We, the residents and voters, are not being properly informed by the Election Commission. They should at least make us understand how things are progressing and what new changes have been made.”

FPJ Shorts
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashok Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur Polling Station
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashok Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur Polling Station
Jana Nayagan Controversy: Setback For Thalapathy Vijay! Supreme Court Dismisses Film's CBFC Petition, Madras Court To Make Decision On Jan 20
Jana Nayagan Controversy: Setback For Thalapathy Vijay! Supreme Court Dismisses Film's CBFC Petition, Madras Court To Make Decision On Jan 20
Over 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold, Adoption Nears 20% Of Car Users
Over 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold, Adoption Nears 20% Of Car Users
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names On Electoral Rolls In Borivali & Dahisar
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names On Electoral Rolls In Borivali & Dahisar
Read Also
EVM Glitches Delay Voting In Pune, Nashik & Jalgaon As Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections...
article-image

Some voters alleged that the change was deliberate and demanded clarity on why the long-established practice of using indelible ink was abandoned without public notice.

Harshal Kulkarni, another voter from Ward No. 34 at Sinhagad Road, said, “The Election Commission did not inform voters in advance that marker pens would be used instead of indelible ink in this election. This is a clear deviation from standard election practice. There was no communication, no circular, no announcement. This is ridiculous. Also, my name appears twice -- once in Ward 33 and again in Ward 34. I voted in Ward 34, but the serious issue here is that the mark was wiped off, and I can go and vote again in Ward 33. This is a serious issue. I have been voting in PMC elections since 2004, and this has never happened. In fact, the ink used earlier would last for more than 15 days after voting.”

Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Casts Vote With Family,...
article-image

Rohit Machale, another voter, said, “This election is rigged. The use of a marker pen is deliberate, and we are just being used. Things are already decided. Why are we even voting? My confidence in the electoral procedure has been undermined.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Girish Mahajan's Convoy Stopped After Drug Links Allegations; Case Filed Against Three
Nashik: Girish Mahajan's Convoy Stopped After Drug Links Allegations; Case Filed Against Three
'BJP To Decisively Win Mumbai, Thane, Pune Civic Polls,' Says Minister Chandrakant Patil
'BJP To Decisively Win Mumbai, Thane, Pune Civic Polls,' Says Minister Chandrakant Patil
'How Can Ravindra Be Female?': Voter List Mix-Up Leaves Pune Man Scrambling To Prove His Identity -...
'How Can Ravindra Be Female?': Voter List Mix-Up Leaves Pune Man Scrambling To Prove His Identity -...
FPJ Impact: FIR Against BJP Worker For In-Booth Voting Photo In PCMC Polls 2026, Say...
FPJ Impact: FIR Against BJP Worker For In-Booth Voting Photo In PCMC Polls 2026, Say...
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voters Turn Up In Large Numbers, EVM Complaints Surface
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voters Turn Up In Large Numbers, EVM Complaints Surface