PCMC Elections 2026: MNS Alleges EVM Malfunction For Over An Hour In Ward 13 Of Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Pimpri-Chinchwad city president Sachin Chikhale has alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned for over an hour during the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026, raising concerns over the polling process in the northern part of the city.

According to Chikhale, the incident occurred in Ward No. 13, which includes the Nigdi Gaonthan and Yamuna Nagar areas. The alleged malfunction was reported at Polling Centre No. 49, located in a school premises in Yamuna Nagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Chikhale, who is contesting the election from Ward 13 on an MNS ticket, claimed that the EVMs failed during peak morning voting hours.

Sachin Chikhale, a former corporator, is contesting from Seat D, which is reserved for the general category. His wife, Ashwini Chikhale, is also contesting from the same ward for Seat C, reserved for general women. Speaking to the media, Chikhale stated that the technical issue occurred during a crucial time when a large number of voters usually arrive at polling stations to cast their votes before heading to work.

According to available details, due to the prolonged disruption, several voters left the polling centre without voting, which could adversely impact voter turnout in the area. Many have expressed concern that technical failures in the early hours of polling could discourage participation and undermine the fairness of the election process.

“The morning hours are critical for voter participation. We have jobs to attend afterwards. If machines stop working during this period, how will we vote?” said a voter based in Yamuna Nagar.

As of the time of filing this report, the PCMC administration and election authorities had not issued an official response regarding the alleged EVM malfunction. Election officials have yet to clarify whether alternative arrangements were made or if additional polling time would be considered to compensate for the disruption.