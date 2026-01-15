Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam Inspects Kumbh Mela Infrastructure Works |

Nashik: In view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held next year at Nashik–Trimbakeshwar, various infrastructure development works are being undertaken through different government departments. To review the progress and quality of these works, the Chairman of the Kumbh Mela Authority and Divisional Commissioner, Dr Praveen Gedam, visited the project sites and inspected the pace and quality of construction.

Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam Inspects Kumbh Mela Infrastructure Works |



A large number of development projects are being executed across the district in connection with the Kumbh Mela. To expedite these works and ensure effective monitoring, the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority has been established. Dr. Gedam has already issued clear instructions to all agencies to maintain strict quality standards. In this context, he inspected the Belgaon–Kuhe–Nandurvaidya–Sakurphata road at Wadiwarhe. He was accompanied by Public Works Department Executive Engineer Navnath Sonawane.



Dr. Gedam examined the stone aggregate, murum, and other materials being used for road construction and collected samples for testing. In the presence of PWD officials and engineers from the concerned contractors, on-site testing of certain materials was also carried out using a material testing van. He instructed all concerned agencies to submit the test reports immediately. Along with the collected samples, he also visited the material testing laboratory and reviewed the testing process.



He reiterated that all works undertaken for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela—such as roads, bridges, ghats, and other infrastructure—must strictly adhere to the prescribed quality standards.

With the likelihood of crores of devotees visiting the district during the Kumbh Mela, the state government, through the Kumbh Mela Development Authority, is ensuring the availability of essential infrastructure and transportation facilities. Administrative approval has already been granted for development works worth several crores of rupees, including a substantial number of road projects.



To ensure safe and comfortable travel for devotees, it is essential that road works are executed with high quality and durability. Accordingly, the concerned departments have been instructed to carry out daily supervision of works and to document progress through photographs and videography at each stage of construction.