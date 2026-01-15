FPJ Impact: FIR Against BJP Worker For In-Booth Voting Photo In PCMC Polls 2026, Say Pimpri-Chinchwad Officials | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Swift action followed The Free Press Journal’s report on the alleged violation of election rules during the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026, with authorities deciding to register an FIR within an hour of the issue coming to light.

PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar confirmed to the press that a criminal case will be registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Nilesh Doke for allegedly carrying a mobile phone into the polling booth and sharing an in-booth voting photograph on social media. The FIR is being registered at the Chinchwad Police Station for violation of election norms, including the prohibition on mobile phones and photography inside polling booths.

Confirming the development, Chinchwad Police Station in-charge Senior Police Inspector Ankush Bangar told The Free Press Journal, “Yes, we have received the complaint regarding this matter. Statements are currently being recorded. The State Election Commission (SEC) officials are filing the complaint, and the case will be registered shortly.”

The controversy erupted after Nilesh Doke, husband of former Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Aparna Doke, shared a photograph on Facebook showing him voting for his wife and urging voters to support her. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited within 100 metres of polling stations, and photography inside polling booths is a clear violation of election rules.

The incident triggered a strong public reaction, with several residents alleging political leniency, as many ordinary voters were reportedly sent back from polling centres for carrying mobile phones. The issue gained traction after The Free Press Journal highlighted the apparent disparity in the enforcement of election rules.

Aparna Doke, a former corporator and mayor, is contesting the PCMC elections from Ward No. 18 (Seat A), reserved for OBC women, on a BJP ticket. Following the report, election authorities acted promptly, reinforcing their stance that violations of polling norms will not be tolerated, irrespective of political affiliation.

The rapid decision to register an FIR has been viewed as a significant step towards ensuring accountability and maintaining the integrity of the ongoing civic election process.