PCMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 16.03% In Pimpri-Chinchwad By 11.30 AM

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Voting for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026 continued steadily on Thursday, with voter turnout rising to 16.03 per cent within the first four hours of polling. According to election officials, a total of 2,74,664 voters cast their ballots between 7.30 am and 11.30 am across the city.

Of the total votes recorded by late morning, 1,62,125 were cast by male voters, while 1,12,536 women exercised their franchise. Three voters from other genders were also recorded during this period.

Polling began at 7.30 am under tight security and administrative supervision. In the initial two hours, voter turnout stood at 6.56 per cent, with 1,12,381 voters casting their votes by 9.30 am. Election officials noted a visible increase in footfall at polling stations during the later morning hours, as more residents stepped out to participate in the civic polls.

The PCMC elections are witnessing a direct political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the unified Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Civic polls are being held in Pimpri-Chinchwad after a gap of nearly nine years, adding to their political significance. The previous municipal elections were held in 2017, when the BJP emerged victorious. The elected body’s term ended in March 2022, following which the civic administration has been under administrative rule.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation comprises 32 wards and 128 corporator seats. The city has a total electorate of 17,13,891 voters, including 9,04,815 men, 8,07,139 women, and 197 voters from other genders.

Election authorities expect voter turnout to rise further in the afternoon and evening hours, particularly as working professionals and senior citizens visit polling centres. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with election staff and follow guidelines to ensure a smooth, peaceful, and transparent polling process.