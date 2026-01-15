 PCMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 16.03% In Pimpri-Chinchwad By 11.30 AM
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePCMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 16.03% In Pimpri-Chinchwad By 11.30 AM

PCMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 16.03% In Pimpri-Chinchwad By 11.30 AM

Of the total votes recorded by late morning, 1,62,125 were cast by male voters, while 1,12,536 women exercised their franchise. Three voters from other genders were also recorded during this period

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Voting for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026 continued steadily on Thursday, with voter turnout rising to 16.03 per cent within the first four hours of polling. According to election officials, a total of 2,74,664 voters cast their ballots between 7.30 am and 11.30 am across the city.

Of the total votes recorded by late morning, 1,62,125 were cast by male voters, while 1,12,536 women exercised their franchise. Three voters from other genders were also recorded during this period.

Polling began at 7.30 am under tight security and administrative supervision. In the initial two hours, voter turnout stood at 6.56 per cent, with 1,12,381 voters casting their votes by 9.30 am. Election officials noted a visible increase in footfall at polling stations during the later morning hours, as more residents stepped out to participate in the civic polls.

The PCMC elections are witnessing a direct political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the unified Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Civic polls are being held in Pimpri-Chinchwad after a gap of nearly nine years, adding to their political significance. The previous municipal elections were held in 2017, when the BJP emerged victorious. The elected body’s term ended in March 2022, following which the civic administration has been under administrative rule.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes For NOTA Redirected To BJP
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes For NOTA Redirected To BJP
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Casts Vote At Dadar's Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Accuses SEC Of Bias
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Casts Vote At Dadar's Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Accuses SEC Of Bias
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Read Also
PMC Election 2026: Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil Casts Vote In Pune Civic Polls From...
article-image

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation comprises 32 wards and 128 corporator seats. The city has a total electorate of 17,13,891 voters, including 9,04,815 men, 8,07,139 women, and 197 voters from other genders.

Election authorities expect voter turnout to rise further in the afternoon and evening hours, particularly as working professionals and senior citizens visit polling centres. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with election staff and follow guidelines to ensure a smooth, peaceful, and transparent polling process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PCMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 16.03% In Pimpri-Chinchwad By 11.30 AM
PCMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 16.03% In Pimpri-Chinchwad By 11.30 AM
PCMC Elections 2026: BJP Distributing ₹5,000 Per Candidate, ₹25,000 For Full Panel In...
PCMC Elections 2026: BJP Distributing ₹5,000 Per Candidate, ₹25,000 For Full Panel In...
Mercedes-Benz Begins Manufacturing Maybach SUV In Pune, First Time Outside The US
Mercedes-Benz Begins Manufacturing Maybach SUV In Pune, First Time Outside The US
Pune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's...
Pune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's...
Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: EVM Malfunctions In Wards 24, 29 Delay Voting; 6.51%...
Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: EVM Malfunctions In Wards 24, 29 Delay Voting; 6.51%...